Sting and Stephen Fry issue ultimatum to men-only Garrick Club

Stephen Fry and Sting are among stars to have issued an ultimatum to the men’s-only Garrick Club which is debating finally allowing women to join for the first time.

The Garrick Club in London’s West End has only ever allowed men among its 1,500 members since opening its doors in 1831, but plans are now being debated to move with the times and allow women to join.

In a letter seen by The Guardian and signed by several high-profile members, they warn that they will have to abandon the club – which King Charles is also reportedly a member of – if it fails to admit female members after a vote next Tuesday (7 May).

As per the club’s website, it offers “excellent dining facilities, accommodation, exclusive member events, [and] an important theatrical library that includes many manuscripts and documents and the most comprehensive collection of theatrical paintings and drawings in existence.

“The Garrick Club also has reciprocal arrangements with several other private members’ clubs around the world.”

While the exact cost of membership to the club with such strong theatrical links is not publicly available, it is reported to be around £1,000 per annum to join the men-only establishment.

Next week’s vote is not the first time that the club has considered allowing women to join, but all previous proposals have been unsuccessful.

Stephen Fry has reportedly signed an ultimatum to the men-only club (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

The last vote took place in 2015, when more than half of the members agreeed that it was time to admit the fairer sex.

However, a two thirds majority is required in order for the “rules” to actually change.

According to reports, committee members at the club accepted this month that there is currently nothing within its rules that explicitly bans female members.

Traditionally, women have only been allowed in the club if they are invited in by a male member, who must accompany them the entire time they’re inside.

The Garrick Club is currently debating whether or not to let women become members (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

“We write as Garrick members who produce/co-produce and manage over 35 current productions in the West End and regionally,” the letter signed by the stars reads.

“The current very public controversy over this issue has put us all in an untenable position. Our relations with female artists, co-producers, authors, cast members, members of our creative teams, backstage and front of house theatre staff have all been jeopardised by the recent publicity to the point that, without serious progress being made to finally address this anomaly, we won’t feel able to continue as Garrick members.

“Those who oppose this measure because it will ‘change the club’ will find the club changed beyond recognition to the lasting detriment of its artistic standing. Our motto is ‘All the world’s a stage’ but the stage at the Garrick will be empty. We fervently urge you not to let this happen.”

The Independent has reached out to The Garrick Club for comment.