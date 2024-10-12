Stormzy spotted kissing Victoria Monét three months after Maya Jama breakup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Stormzy and Victoria Monet were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday (October 11).

The British rapper, 31, and the “On My Mama” singer, 35, were seen packing on the PDA months after Stormzy’s split from Love Island host Maya Jama.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Stormzy – real name Michael Owuo – looked cozy in a gray hoodie, while Monét kept things casual in a beige coat.

In a lengthy Instagram post announcing their breakup in July, Jama, 29, admitted she and Stormzy had been “trying our best to make it work” but decided to call things off.

“We’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to,” the TV presenter wrote.

The former couple dated for four years before their first breakup in 2019. In August last year, it was revealed that the pair had rekindled their romance when they were spotted on vacation together in Hydra, Greece.

open image in gallery Stormzy and Maya Jama announced their split for a second time in July 2024 ( Getty Images )

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years maneuvering life apart,” Jama continued. “We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.”

She added that the pair “still think the absolute world of each other” and they “will always be friends.”

Jama concluded the post: “Love you guys and thank you for all the love you’ve showered us with, it’s been beautiful! Mike & M x”

Meanwhile, Monét revealed her split from personal trainer John Gaines earlier this month in a post shared on X/Twitter. The Grammy winner explained they had hoped to “privately navigate” their split out of the public eye, but decided to speak out to “put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process.”

open image in gallery Victoria Monét shares three-year-old daughter Hazel with ex John Gaines ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

“We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship,” Monét wrote. “Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore.”

The former couple, who share three-year-old daughter Hazel, explained there was “no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama” that caused the split. “We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter. It simply didn’t work out and that’s okay,” Monét said.

While the pair confirmed their relationship with the songwriter’s pregnancy announcement in December 2020, Monét maintained they’ll continue to co-parent their daughter following their split.

“We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact,” she said.