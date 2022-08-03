Swim, walk or dance to relieve stress, say experts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swimming is among the best ways to relieve stress while walking could clear a mental block, according to experts.

TV personality and GP Dr Zoe Williams has recommended movements you can undertake to help improve certain moods.

She advises getting some fresh air by walking if you are having a mental block or feel unmotivated can help give you a boost, as this helps your heart to beat faster.

And the methodical movement of swimming gives you something to focus your mind on, helping to reduce stress levels.

Dancing can be used as a way of quashing feelings of worry or anxiety as the physical activity can release endorphins, serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline, which give you feelings of happiness.

The advice comes after a survey of 3,000 adults, including 1,000 who had a long-term health condition, found 67 per cent of those who did some form of physical activity claimed it helped their mood.

One-third said they felt their mood was lower if they did not move or exercise as much as they usually would, with mental wellbeing the biggest factor for 18 per cent when choosing a physical activity.

For those with a long-term health condition, 38 per cent who did some form of physical activity believed it helped their wellbeing, with 23 per cent claiming the impact it had on their mental health was their top consideration.

Not moving as much as they would like caused 45 per cent of those with a long-term health condition to feel low, compared to 27 per cent of those living without a condition.

Dr Zoe Williams, who is working with We Are Undefeatable, which commissioned the research, said: “It can be frustrating at times if we do not move our bodies around for a long period of time.

“But, even the smallest of movements such as walking, or stretching can make you feel happier and healthier.

“Moving our bodies in any shape or form each day can uplift our moods and help increase our mobility and mental wellbeing.”

The poll also found 42 per cent of adults without a health condition were active on more than five days a week, for about 43 minutes at a time.

But for those with a long-term health condition, this dropped to 25 per cent, for 35 minutes at a time.

Some 29 per cent of all adults who did some form of activity felt “calmer” afterwards, while 69 per cent felt guilty when they did move around as much as usual – rising to 76 per cent of those who have a long-term health condition.

It also emerged one-third felt disappointed if they got to the end of the day without exercising as much as they planned to, while 18 per cent suffered stiffness and pain due to lack of movement.

More than half, or 58 per cent, said they were already doing as much physical activity as they could, with this increasing to 75 per cent among those with a health condition.

Some of the most popular activities, of all the people surveyed, included walking (53 per cent), team sports (20 per cent) and swimming (18 per cent).

It also emerged 51 per cent of adults exercised on their own. Of those, 45 per cent wanted to be alone with their thoughts, 22 per cent worried they would be judged by others and 20 per cent feared they would not be fit enough to join in with others.

Michelle Roberts, physical activity and health programme lead from the Richmond Group of Charities behind We Are Undefeatable, said: “It’s so great to see from the research that everyone, including those living with an illness or health condition, can get an uplifting boost from physical activity, no matter how big or small it is.

“We want to encourage everyone to find the movements that match their mood and provide a source of inspiration for those that are unsure on where or how to start.”