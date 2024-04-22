Studio flat with its own ‘prison cell’ hits the market for £750 a month

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A studio flat which comes complete with its own prison cell has gone viral after hitting the market for £750 a month.

The unusual property, perhaps unsurprisingly, is located within a converted police station in Dudley, which closed its doors back in 2017.

Since then, it has been converted into a block of flats, and their designer seemingly thought that keeping at least one holding cell would make for a great, unusual feature.

The property is listed by Taylors Estate and Lettings Agents, who described it as the flat as a “fantastic and unusual opportunity”.

Holding cell aside, this does look like a nice flat and appears to be relatively spacious for a studio – and it comes complete with modern flooring and features.

The studio’s description reads: “A fantastic and unusual opportunity to make this ground floor and spacious studio apartment yours just having had a full refurb the property features a Holding Cell in the studio which is large enough for a living / dining and bedroom area.

“The property also has an open plan modern style kitchen, three piece white shower room suite and benefits from having [an] intercom system with secure entry.

“Please note the property is offered on [an] unfurnished basis.”

The prison closed its doors in 2017 ( Google Maps )

The studio went down a storm after it was posted on Twitter (X), where one user said they were “obsessed” with the unusual home.

They wrote: “Obsessed that the old Dudley police station has been converted to studio flats, and for one of the advertised lettings they’ve kept the holding cell as a ‘feature’.”

Social media users then began to speculate about how they’d put the holding cell to good use.

One user shared a gif of Joe Goldberg from Netflix’s hit series You, which saw him trap various people in a homemade cell of his own.

They joked: “He’d like this.”

A second added: “Useful for when the kids act up.”

Speculating about potentially kinky uses for the cell, a third viewer admitted: “I know some people who would pay extra for this.”

Meanwhile, a fouth couldn’t help but joke about what it might be like to the view the flat.

“Would make a cute home office space,” admitted a fifth viewer. “I’d put trailing/climbing plants in it.”

The Independent has reached out to Taylors Estate and Lettings Agents for comment.