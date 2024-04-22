Studio flat with its own ‘prison cell’ hits the market for £750 a month
The listing describes the property as a ‘fantastic and unsual opportunity’
A studio flat which comes complete with its own prison cell has gone viral after hitting the market for £750 a month.
The unusual property, perhaps unsurprisingly, is located within a converted police station in Dudley, which closed its doors back in 2017.
Since then, it has been converted into a block of flats, and their designer seemingly thought that keeping at least one holding cell would make for a great, unusual feature.
The property is listed by Taylors Estate and Lettings Agents, who described it as the flat as a “fantastic and unusual opportunity”.
Holding cell aside, this does look like a nice flat and appears to be relatively spacious for a studio – and it comes complete with modern flooring and features.
The studio’s description reads: “A fantastic and unusual opportunity to make this ground floor and spacious studio apartment yours just having had a full refurb the property features a Holding Cell in the studio which is large enough for a living / dining and bedroom area.
“The property also has an open plan modern style kitchen, three piece white shower room suite and benefits from having [an] intercom system with secure entry.
“Please note the property is offered on [an] unfurnished basis.”
The studio went down a storm after it was posted on Twitter (X), where one user said they were “obsessed” with the unusual home.
They wrote: “Obsessed that the old Dudley police station has been converted to studio flats, and for one of the advertised lettings they’ve kept the holding cell as a ‘feature’.”
Social media users then began to speculate about how they’d put the holding cell to good use.
One user shared a gif of Joe Goldberg from Netflix’s hit series You, which saw him trap various people in a homemade cell of his own.
They joked: “He’d like this.”
A second added: “Useful for when the kids act up.”
Speculating about potentially kinky uses for the cell, a third viewer admitted: “I know some people who would pay extra for this.”
Meanwhile, a fouth couldn’t help but joke about what it might be like to the view the flat.
“Would make a cute home office space,” admitted a fifth viewer. “I’d put trailing/climbing plants in it.”
The Independent has reached out to Taylors Estate and Lettings Agents for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies