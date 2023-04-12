Jump to content

Suhana Khan and Ananya Birla announced as Maybelline India’s new brand ambassadors

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and model Eksha Kerung are also becoming ambassadors

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 12 April 2023 08:59
Ananya Birla and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan have been announced as Maybelline’s new brand ambassadors from India.

The news was announced during Maybelline’s grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday (11 April) night.

Along with Birla and Khan, badminton champion PV Sindhu and model Eksha Kerung have also been declared the American cosmetic brand’s new ambassadors.

“Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again,” Khan, who is set to star in Netflix’s The Archies, said during the event. “We had such a good time filming.

“So I’m just really excited to be here and I can’t wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed.

“It’s an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras, [which] are amazing. But I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can’t wait to make it shine with all of you.”

The newly appointed brand ambassadors will be featured in upcoming campaigns of Maybelline New York and will also participate in brand events and initiatives.

The first campaign featuring the brand ambassadors is set to roll out later this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Kerung in addition to PV Sindhu, to Maybelline New York!” Maybelline’s general manager of India, Zeenia Bastani, said.

“Our mission is to give everyone the self-confidence to express themselves and their beauty – their way, and these four talented young women embody the spirit of our brand and what we stand for.

“They perfectly represent Maybelline New York women who are ambitious, confident in their self-expression, diverse, and ready to make change.”

