Suki Waterhouse has made rare comments on her “disorienting” split from Bradley Cooper.

In August’s British Vogue cover story, the 32-year-old singer reflected on the public nature of her past relationship with the Oscar nominee. She dated Cooper from 2013 to 2015 when he was 38 and she was 21.

In the early 2010s, the couple’s relationship became a tabloid staple, with one paparazzi photo showing the couple reading Lolita together in a Parisian park. At the time, many considered their book choice disconcerting.

By the time the pair split, sources claimed that they broke up because they were at different stages of life. One source explained to E! News: “She loves Bradley and he loves her but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom.”

A decade later, Waterhouse told British Vogue that the reason behind their split was a “dark and difficult” story.

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point,” she explained to the outlet. “But when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating.”

open image in gallery Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper in the royal box at Wimbledon in 2014 in London. The singer spoke out in a new interview about their split ( Getty Images )

Waterhouse said that it has taken nearly a decade for her to move on from the relationship fully. She said: “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

Recalling the past relationships she had in what she described as her “sadistic” 20s, Waterhouse said that she considers them motivated by lust rather than love.

“Your 20s are pretty sadistic,” the Daisy Jones & The Six star reflected. “The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished.”

After her long-term relationship with Cooper, Waterhouse dated Diego Luna on and off from 2016 to 2017. She began dating Batman star, Robert Pattinson, the following year.

“When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect,” she said. “It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time.”

Last year, Waterhouse and Pattinson got engaged after six years of dating and welcomed a daughter this spring. The singer revealed that the pregnancy was planned, with them feeling as though they were ready.

“No, we really planned it,” she told the outlet. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be.’”

She noted that he was supportive throughout the pregnancy and by her side as she gave birth. She said, “He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous, but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm.”

Cooper went on to date Irina Shayk, and they have a daughter Lea De Seine, now 7. He split with Shayk in the summer of 2019, the actor is now dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.