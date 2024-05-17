Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s so-called “migrant hotel king” has entered the UK rich list for the first time in a year where the number of billionaires fell – but the PM and monarch both saw their vast fortunes increase, new data reveals.

Asylum tycoon Graham King is currently pocketing £3.5m of taxpayer money a day for his role in helping to transport and house vulnerable migrants amid the ongoing crisis – making him the 221st richest person in the UK.

He is estimated to have amassed a £750m fortune from “holiday parks, inheritance and housing asylum seekers for the government”.

With King’s contract with the Home Office running until 2029, he is expected to become the first man to become a billionaire off the back of increased migration to the UK.

( Getty )

On the subject of kings, Charles’s fortune has also increased by £10 million in the last year to £610 million, the Sunday Times Rich List reveals.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have also seen their personal fortune surge by £150m to £651 million.

Britain’s “richest gypsy” Alfie Best has seen an even bigger increase in his fortune, amassed from the creation of caravan parks in the face of the UK’s housing crisis.

He is now very nearly a billionaire after his net worth increased by £202m to £947m.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

However, despite having such immense wealth, Best recently chose to leave the UK just last month for tax purposes.

He slammed Rishi Sunak on his departure, admitting that he thought the Conservative prime minister would have had his financial interests at heart.

“I thought Rishi Sunak would be like a second Jesus for our country — encouraging the wealth creators,” he said.

“There was someone who understood business and was married into a wealthy family. How wrong I was.”

Best has now relocated to Monaco, where he is awaiting entry to a so-called millionaire’s playground where residents enjoy a tax-free existence.

Alfie Best is on track to become a billionaire ( CEOCAST/YouTube )

In terms of celebrities on the list, the Beckhams have also featured, with the new data revealing that their fortune has increased by £30m to £455m.

David and Victoria Beckham have seen their fortune grow by £40m ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The updated Sunday Times rich list did, however, reveal that there has been a slight drop in the number of British billionaires from 177 in 2022 to 165 in 2024.

The list features the 350 wealthiest people in the UK.

Those set to become a billionaire in the near future include author JK Rowling, who previously lost the status after giving away so much of her fortune to charity.

According to the 2024 rich list, she is currently worth £945 million — an increase of £70m over the past year.

JK Rowling is on track to become a billionaire again ( PA Archive )

Paul McCartney, meanwhile, is now the UK’s first-ever billionaire musician, according to the list, with a net worth of £1bn, up from £865m in 2022.

His increase in wealth is partially credited to his 2023 Got Back Tour as well as Beyoncé’s cover of ‘Blackbird’ from the Beatles’ White Album.

Paul McCartney is the UK’s first musician billionaire ( Getty Images )

The UK’s wealthiest man is now businessman Gopi Hinduja, who is worth a staggering £37.2bn — the largest fortune ever featured on the list.

He made it to the top spot after adding an additional £2bn to his fortune.

Another notable fortune is that of investor Leonard Blavtanik, who owns a majority stake in Warner Music, partially accounting for his £29.25bn fortune.

This sum was previously £28.625 but increased with the price of shares in the music group, which have gone up by 20 percent.