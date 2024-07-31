Suni Lee jokingly reveals what she thinks about while performing Olympic routine

Support truly

Suni Lee has jokingly shared what she was thinking about during her routine at the Paris 2024Olympics.

In a video posted to TikTok, one fan posted a video of their TV as they were watching the US women’s gymanstic team’s all-around event during the Olympics on July 30. The video started with Lee’s performance, which was filled with flips and tumbles on the mat, before showcasing Team USA stars Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles doing their floor routines.

The video ended with the team holding up the United States of America flag on the mat, after they won a gold medal in the competition.

In the caption, the TikTok user quipped about what the gymnasts may be thinking about when they do these impressive moves on the mat. “Y’all think they’re thinking of all their failed situationships during this??” the text over the video reads.

Lee herself then responded to the fan’s question in the comments, as she jokingly wrote: “Real.”

Other fans in the comments candidly responded to the joke, confessing that they’d think about their exes if they were performing in the Olympics.

“I know I would. I actually would hope so hard that they are watching me on THEIR TV screen,” one wrote.

“Imagine they’re just waiting for a ‘congrats’ text,” another joked, while a third wrote: “I feel like their failed situationships feel sick watching the win.”

However, others disagreed with the joke about Olympians focusing on their failed relationships when competing.

“I think they aren’t. I think they’re thinking of their love for their career & passion & goals, I think their exes are an afterthought!” one wrote.

“I think this helps them to NOT think about the failed situationships and that is why they’re literally the best in the world,” another added.

During their competition on July 30, Lee also went viral when fans spotted her and Biles sweetly talking about the TikTok videos they wanted to make. “I want to do the chomping one,” Biles could be heard saying, before her teammate responded: “OK, I want to do the one that says: ‘Imagine if we didn’t win.’”

Hours later, Lee shared a video to TikTok with her teammates – including Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera – as they were wearing their gold medals. The clip began with Lee and Chiles, who didn’t have their medals on yet, mouthing a trending sound from rapper Kanye West, as they lip-synced: “Everybody want to know what I would do if I didn’t win.”

Biles and Rivera then appeared in the video, as the four women each held up their gold medals and mouthed the rest of the voiceover, saying: “I guess we’ll never know!”

Luni also shared two pictures on Instagram of her and her teammates on the mat, captured after their big win on Tuesday. In one of the images, Lee and Biles were holding the American flag, as the caption read: “Olympic champions forever,” along with three gold medal emojis.