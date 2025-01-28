Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the 59th Super Bowl less than two weeks away, some fans are beginning to question if the NFL knew exactly who would be playing in the big game before the season even began.

This year’s Super Bowl will witness a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, who previously faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs emerged victorious.

However, online conspiracy theorists say this year’s match-up was predicted by the Super Bowl 59 logo months ago. The latest Roman numeral (“LIX”) logo is decked out in a Mardi Gras-type design to pay homage to this year’s venue of Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The logos are typically released the Monday after the most recent Super Bowl, so people were able to see this year’s logo back in February 2024.

The colors on the LIX emblem match those of the Chiefs’ red and the Eagles’ green jerseys — and it’s not the first time this has happened.

The Super Bowl LIX logo honors the New Orleans venue this year ( Getty Images )

The theory appeared to have first started before the championship games in 2023 when the NFL Memes account on X shared a graphic of various Super Bowl logos from the last few years matching up with the football teams’ colors.

For example, in 2022 the logo featured the colors orange, which matched the Cincinnati Bengals, and yellow, which matched the Los Angeles Rams. In 2023 the logo was also red and green for the Chiefs v Eagles match-up.

However, last year’s logo was red and purple, leading those who follow the theory to guess that the San Francisco 49ers would be playing against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs, however, went on to play the 49ers.

Conspiracists suggested that the league changed their mind about who they wanted in the Super Bowl after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Defenders of the theory thought it still held, with the purple color referencing the color scheme of Swift’s “Speak Now” album.

Over the years, every Super Bowl has had a logo except for the very first one. The logos have changed and gone through various iterations. The first logos used in Super Bowls two through 44 specifically featured aspects of the city in which that year’s game would be played.

For Super Bowls 45 through 49, the NFL made the logo entirely silver with an outline of that year’s stadium sitting behind them, before creating an all gold logo to celebrate Super Bowl 50. Then for Super Bowls 51 through 55 the logos changed to Roman numerals with the Vince Lombardi trophy sitting in the middle.

The last few logos have reverted back to showing off aspects of the host city with Super Bowl 58 showing the Las Vegas strip in honor of the game taking place at Allegiant Stadium.

The Super Bowl last took place at the Superdome in 2013, when the Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31, and it has held seven Super Bowls overall with the first dating back to 1978.

This year’s game will kick off on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Fox.

Kendrick Lamar was confirmed as the main act for the halftime show in September with long-time collaborator SZA as one of the supporting acts.

This year’s national anthem singer will be Jon Batiste.