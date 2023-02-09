Super Bowl ad shows extreme lengths ‘Binky Dad’ goes to retrieve baby’s pacifier

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new Super Bowl commercial has depicted the extreme lengths parents will go to please their children.

As football fans gear up for Super Bowl LVII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, many companies have already dropped teasers for their entertaining commercials that will air during Sunday night’s game.

Now, Kia has released a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for its new Telluride X-Pro SUV that shows one dedicated dad driving long distances to retrieve his daughter’s favourite pacifier – dubbed “Binky Dad”.

In the ad, a family of three is seen checking into their hotel while on vacation, when the mother realises they’re missing one very important item.

“You remembered her favorite binky right?” she asks her husband, as their baby girl starts fussing.

The father immediately sweeps into action and runs to his car. But before he drives away, a hotel guest outside the winter lodge snaps his picture and posts it on social media. “Tragic,” she says. “Hashtag Binky Dad.”

The dad ventures to retrieve the pacifier, swerving past construction sites as social media users post about his journey, writing, “Binkygate”, “Way to go Binky Dad!” and “Go, Binky Dad! Go!”

Binky Dad even makes television news in the ad. A chyron reads, “He Forgot The Binky,” and a newscaster declares their top story: “A father has forgotten a binky, but he’s capturing hearts.”

“Binky Dad” Super Bowl 2023

In one fitting move, the father even drives through a football game. When he finally reaches his home, he’s met with a crowd of reporters and fans standing outside his house. He locates the green pacifier and declares victory before rushing back to his family at the ski lodge.

But when he gives the binky to his daughter, she spits it onto the floor.

“She only likes the blue one,” her mother says, as it’s back out onto the road for dad.

This ad is just one of many memorable commercials that will air during the 2023 Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday 12 February at 6:30pm ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While viewers can expect an exciting game and a top-tier halftime show performance from Rihanna, many people will also be tuning in for the commercials. And it seems brands have already pulled out all the stops, enlisting major celebrities to help sell their products.

Bryan Cranston has reprised his Breaking Bad character, Walter White, for PopCorners chips. Rapper Jack Harlow stars in an ad for Doritos, and Ben Stiller and Steve Martin are seen roasting each other in a commercial for Pepsi.