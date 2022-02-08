People are both amused and disgusted by the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial

Uber Eats is expanding its offerings beyond food, but the delivery service’s new Super Bowl ads humorously prove why the expansion may take some getting used to.

Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, Uber Eats enlisted the help of stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah to try out its latest product offerings, which it has described as “don’t-eats”.

Unfortunately, as the Super Bowl commercial shows, the celebrities aren’t quite sure what to make of the items delivered in their Uber Eats orders, as they attempt to eat products ranging from a stick of deodorant to a tube of lipstick.

In Paltrow’s skit with the brand, the Goop founder can be seen receiving one of her infamous Goop vagina candles in her Uber Eats delivery.

“This candle tastes funny,” Paltrow admitted as she took a large bite from the side. “Not bad, but funny.”

In Coolidge’s commercial, The White Lotus star shared her confusion after she received a lipstick delivered with her Uber Eats order.

The actor then took a few tentative licks of the product before biting the tip off completely, at which point she declared it “tastes like purple”.

In a separate Super Bowl teaser, Noah also found himself befuddled by the delivery of a stick of deodorant with his Uber Eats delivery, with the commercial showing the comedian about to put the deodorant on correctly - before deciding to take a bite instead.

Unfortunately, Noah’s experience wasn’t as positive as Coolidge’s or Paltrow’s, as he could be seen chewing the deodorant in disgust.

According to Georgie Jeffreys, director of marketing for Uber Eats, who spoke to Variety, the ads are meant to market the fact that the company has “gone from delivering restaurant food to retail, alcohol, convenience goods - all kinds of commerce”. In New York and Los Angeles, this means that customers can also order products such as Goop candles and vibrators from the wellness brand.

As for the choice to feature the trio, Jeffreys said Uber Eats “looked for talent you don’t often see in commercials” and that it wanted the commercials to be “unpredictable”.

On Tuesday, the brand released a longer version of its Super Bowl commercial, in which regular customers get confused and try to eat diapers, a dish sponge, and cat litter, while Noah bites into a light bulb and Nicholas Braun tries some dish soap, which he admitted “tastes bad”.

“If it was delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” Coolidge asked, while holding aluminum foil.

On Twitter and Instagram, the brand joked: “Now delivering Eats. And Don’t Eats. Please, don’t get them mixed up!”

The adverts have already proven to be a hit with viewers on social media, as many people have expressed their amusement, and disgust, over the mishaps.

“This is that rare combo of being a good ad that also made me want to throw up,” one person admitted, while another said: “I genuinely just am in awe.”

Others were both pleased and grossed out by Braun’s cameo in the commercial, with one person tweeting: “Nick downing that dish soap made me nauseous.”

“All I have to say is they got Nicholas Braun and Jennifer Coolidge in the same kitchen,” another person wrote.

However, someone else quote-tweeted the ad and asked: “What the f**k is happening?”

The commercial will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, according to Variety.

The commercial will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, according to Variety.