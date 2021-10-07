Superdrug launches UK’s first free high street skin advice clinic

Superdrug is launching the UK’s first-ever free high street clinic for skin advice and treatment.

The pharmacy has created a new scheme that aims to make skincare support more accessible and will be providing support for a range of skin conditions, including acne and eczema, which are two of the most common skin issues in the UK.

The clinic will be operated on a walk-in basis and will be completely free of charge.

It will be available in all Superdrug stores with a pharmacy and those wishing to utilise it simply have to present their skin condition to a Superdrug pharmacist in the store.

The pharmacist will then offer advice and support and the best treatments for that skin condition.

The pharmacy has partnered with influencers in order to normalise several skin conditions and encourage conversations around them while also raising awareness.

Fitness influencer and model Kalia Lai, who is part of the campaign, explained she has struggled with her skin for years.

“Posting online about about my skin struggles helped me learn to see my worth for who I was, not by my appearance,” she said.

“I was tired of hiding something that was making me feel down, so if anyone didn’t like it, they could simply unfollow.

“I sympathise with anyone who has or is suffering with a skin condition, it can be a frustrating journey but I’ve learnt to be resilient and patient with my skin and for that, I’m grateful.”

Superdrug has also launched the clinic alongside research which has found that two thirds of people feel self-conscious about their skin, with almost half of them having lost confidence because of it.

Meanwhile, 41 per cent of people said they felt embarrassed about their skin, while 24 per cent had stopped socialising due to their embarrassment.

Additionally, 21 per cent of those surveyed said their mental health had suffered as a result of their skin.

Caris Newson, head of healthcare services at Superdrug says: “As our research has shown, skin conditions can unfortunately have a huge impact on an individual’s self-esteem.

“Our new service will hopefully go some way in giving people an easy and convenient way to get professional help, advice or treatment for their skin, simply by visiting their local high street Superdrug pharmacy.”