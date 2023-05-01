Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons are being treated to two bank holiday weekends in a row, as the early May bank holiday and the coronation weekend of King Charles III arrive one after the other.

Monday 1 May is the early May bank holiday, while Buckingham Palace announced last year that Monday 8 May would also be a bank holiday to give the country an extra day to celebrate the coronation.

With warmer spring weather expected this coming weekend and Big Lunches and street parties planned for the following one, British people have plenty to look forward to in the coming fortnight.

However, it could also mean closures across some supermarkets on more days than usual.

Many people will be looking to stock up for the long weekends and ensure they have plenty of food and drink for gatherings, parties, or just to relax with.

Here are the opening times for Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrison, Lidl and more.

Sainsbury’s

1 May – early May bank holiday

It’s business as usual across most Sainsbury’s stores throughout the weekend before the early May bank holiday.

Stores are usually open from 8am to 8pm, while smaller Sainbury’s Local shops are usually open from 7am until 11pm.

Opening hours may vary according to individual stores, so it’s best to check the store locator.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Sainsbury’s is operating at normal hours for the weekend of the King’s coronation.

Again, opening hours may vary. Check your local store before you visit.

Tesco

1 May – early May bank holiday

Most of Tesco’s large stores will be open from 8am to 6pm on 1 May, with some staying open until 8pm.

However, opening hours do vary from branch to branch. Customers should check their local Tesco using the company’s store finder.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Most of Tesco’s large stores will operate at normal hours on 8 May.

(PA)

Morrisons

1 May – early May bank holiday

Morrisons stores will remain open at normal hours across the weekend before the early May bank holiday.

On 1 May, stores will open at their usual time but are set to close slightly earlier at 8pm.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

On 8 May, Morrisons stores will open at their usual time but will close at 8pm, slightly earlier than normal.

Customers should check their local store times on Morrisons’ store finder.

Aldi

1 May – early May bank holiday

Normal opening hours across Aldi stores on Saturday and Sunday (29 and 30 April). On 1 May, stores will be open until 8pm in England and Wales, while stores in Scotland will be open until 10pm as usual.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Normal opening hours across Aldi stores on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 May). On 8 May, stores will be open until 8pm in England and Wales. In Scotland, stores will be open until 10pm.

The opening times of some stores may vary and customers should check their local stores on Aldi’s website.

Lidl

1 May – early May bank holiday

Lidl stores will be open as normal across the bank holiday weekend. Saturdays see the stores open from 8am until 10pm, while Sunday hours are shorter, from 10am to 4pm or 11am to 5pm.

On 1 May, all Lidl stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

On Monday 8 May, Lidl stores will be open from 8am to 8pm in England and Wales. Stores in Scotland will remain open as normal until 10pm.

Store opening hours may vary, so check the store finder before visiting.

Asda

(PA Wire)

1 May – early May bank holiday

Asda store opening times will remain as normal on Saturday and Sunday (29 and 30 April). They usually open from 6am or 7pm and close around 10pm or 11pm on Saturdays, while Sunday operating hours are shorter, between 10am or 11am to 4pm or 5pm.

On the bank holiday itself, most Asda stores will open from 8am to 8pm.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Asda stores will be open at normal hours on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 May), but will shorten opening hours from 7am to 8pm on Monday 8 May.

Marks & Spencer

1 May – early May bank holiday

All M&S stores will be open as usual on the weekend, but many stores will have shorter hours on the bank holiday Monday.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Stores will be open at usual times on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 May), but will have shorter hours on Monday 8 May.

Customers should check their local M&S using the store finder before visiting.

Waitrose

1 May – early May bank holiday

Stores are set to be open as usual across the early May bank holiday weekend, including on Monday 1 May. Some Little Waitrose shops will be open from 7am to 10pm.

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Large Waitrose stores will be open for normal hours throughout the coronation bank holiday weekend.

You can check your local Waitrose opening times using the company’s store finder.