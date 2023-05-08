Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons are getting a second bank holiday weekend in a row, as the coronation weekend of King Charles III arrives right after the early May bank holiday last week.

Monday 1 May was the early May bank holiday, while Buckingham Palace announced last year that Monday 8 May would also be a bank holiday to give the country an extra day to celebrate the coronation.

With Big Lunches and street parties planned for the following one, British people have plenty to look forward to this weekend.

However, it could also mean closures across some supermarkets on more days than usual.

Many people will be looking to stock up for the long weekend and ensure they have plenty of food and drink for gatherings, parties, or just to relax with.

Here are the opening times for Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrison, Lidl and more.

Sainsbury’s

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Sainsbury’s is operating at normal hours for the weekend of the King’s coronation.

Again, opening hours may vary. Check your local store before you visit.

Tesco

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Most of Tesco’s large stores will operate at normal hours on 8 May.

(PA)

Morrisons

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

On 8 May, Morrisons stores will open at their usual time but will close at 8pm, slightly earlier than normal.

Customers should check their local store times on Morrisons’ store finder.

Aldi

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Normal opening hours across Aldi stores on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 May). On 8 May, stores will be open until 8pm in England and Wales. In Scotland, stores will be open until 10pm.

The opening times of some stores may vary and customers should check their local stores on Aldi’s website.

Lidl

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

On Monday 8 May, Lidl stores will be open from 8am to 8pm in England and Wales. Stores in Scotland will remain open as normal until 10pm.

Store opening hours may vary, so check the store finder before visiting.

Asda

(PA Wire)

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Asda stores will be open at normal hours on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 May), but will shorten opening hours from 7am to 8pm on Monday 8 May.

Marks & Spencer

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Stores will be open at usual times on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 May), but will have shorter hours on Monday 8 May.

Customers should check their local M&S using the store finder before visiting.

Waitrose

8 May – King’s coronation bank holiday

Large Waitrose stores will be open for normal hours throughout the coronation bank holiday weekend.

You can check your local Waitrose opening times using the company’s store finder.