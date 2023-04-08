Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Easterbank holiday weekend is almost upon us, and many Britons are looking forward to a long few days off.

However, if you haven’t already done your big supermarket shop for the next four days, it may be a good idea to check the supermarket opening times over Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Some supermarkets will be open as normal across most of the days, while others will follow bank holiday opening times, which means shorter hours.

Nearly all supermarkets have announced they will be closed on Easter Sunday.

With many people choosing to spend Easter this year at home with their loved ones, it’s important to know which days you can do a last-minute run.

Here are the opening times for Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrison, Lidl, and more.

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday and Saturday

Normal opening times, usually between 7am to 11pm.

Easter Sunday

All big Sainsbury’s stores and some smaller Sainsbury’s Local stores will be closed.

Check your closest Sainsbury’s opening hours on the store finder.

Easter Monday

All big Sainsbury’s stores will be open, but for a shorter number of hours between 8am to 8pm.

Some Sainsbury’s Local stores may be open for longer than the larger stores.

Check before you visit on the store finder.

Tesco

Good Friday and Saturday

Most Tesco stores are expected to be open during normal trading hours on Good Friday, but some that usually close at midnight will close earlier than usual, at 10pm.

Check your local Tesco’s opening times with the store locator.

On Saturday, all Tesco stores will be open as normal.

Easter Sunday

All Tesco Extras and Tesco Superstores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Most Tesco Express stores will be open, but hours may vary.

In Scotland, however, stores will remain open for Sunday trading hours.

Easter Monday.

Tesco store opening hours will vary according to their location and type of store. Most large stores will be open but with reduced opening hours.

Check the store locator for your local Tesco’s opening hours.

Morrisons

Good Friday and Saturday

All Morrisons stores will be open between 7am to 10pm on Good Friday and Saturday.

Easter Sunday

All Morrisons supermarkets in England and Wales will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Stores in Scotland will remain open as normal.

Easter Monday

All Morrisons stores will be open between 7am to 8pm on Easter Monday.

You can check your local Morrisons on the store finder.

Aldi

It might be a good idea to get your shopping done in advance of the Easter weekend (PA Wire)

Good Friday and Saturday

All Aldi stores will be open as normal from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday and Saturday.

Easter Sunday

All Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday

All Aldi stores will be open for reduced hours on Easter Monday, from 8am to 8pm.

Please visit the Aldi store locator to check your local supermarket opening times.

Lidl

Good Friday and Saturday

Lidl stores will be open as normal on Good Friday and Saturday, from 8am to 10pm.

Easter Sunday

All Lidl stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday

Most Lidl stores are expected to open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday, but customers are advised to check the store finder for opening hours at their local branch as opening times may vary.

Asda

Good Friday and Saturday

Most Asda stores will be open as normal on Good Friday and Saturday, even the 24-hour branches.

Normal opening times are from 7am to 10pm.

Easter Sunday

All the large Asda branches in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Some Asda Express stores may still remain open, but you should check the store locator before visiting.

In Scotland, most Asda branches will be open but some may be closed.

Easter Monday

Asda stores will be open on Easter Monday, but opening hours may vary.

Some stores are expected to return to regular hours, but others may be open later and shut earlier.

Marks & Spencer

Good Friday and Saturday

Most M&S stores will be open as normal on Good Friday and Saturday, from 8am to 10pm. However, closing times will depend on the store’s location, as some close earlier. Customers should check the store finder for their local M&S.

Easter Sunday

Most M&S stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday

Stores will be open again on Easter Monday, but opening hours may vary.

Waitrose

Good Friday and Saturday

On Good Friday, most Waitrose stores will be open from 8am to 8pm, with some Little Waitrose stores open from 6am to midnight. Saturday will see all Waitrose stores operating at normal hours.

Easter Sunday

Most Waitrose stores in England, Wales and Scotland will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday

Most Waitrose stores will be open from 8am to 8pm. Some Little Waitrose stores will be open from 6am to midnight.

You can check the store finder for the opening times of your local Waitrose.