Which UK supermarkets are open on New Year’s Day?

Whether you need to stock up on everyday essentials, or wish to replenish your champagne supply this New Year’s Day, it’s worth taking a note of your local supermarket’s opening and closing times.

Over the festive season, large chains such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s will be opening their doors at select times, which may leave you unsure of where to go and when.

To help keep stress to a minimum at this busy time of year, we’ve compiled a list of the major supermarket’s opening and closing times this weekend.

Aldi

All Aldi stores will be closed on New Year’s Day this year.

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: CLOSED

Sunday 2 Jan: 9.30am to 4pm

Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm

Check your local store opening times here.

Asda

Bag a Christmas deal at Asda (Getty Images)

Asda stores will have reduced opening hours on New Year’s Day. Customers are advised to use the store locator tool for specific details of their nearest store opening hours over the festive period.

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 5pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 10am to 4pm

Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday 4 Jan: 7am to 10pm

Co-op Food

Catch a deal at Co-op (Rex Features)

Earlier this year, Co-op said it was allowing its staff more time off over the holiday period with staff able to choose whether they want to work on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

You can find out more about your local shop using the store locator tool.

Lidl

Light up your shopping trolley at Lidl (Getty Images)

While most stores will follow the same format as below, Lidl recommends using its store locator tool to find local opening times.

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 7pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 10am to 4pm

Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Make your money go further at M&S (Getty Images)

M&S advises shoppers to use their store locator for specific details about your local branch.

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 6pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 12pm to 6pm

Monday 3 Jan: 9am to 8pm

Tuesday 4 Jan: 8am to 10pm

Morrisons

Make your money work for you at Morrisons (Getty Images)

Morrisons stores will open as early as 9am on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 9am to 6pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 10pm to 4pm

Sainsbury’s

Source some sauce at Sainsbury's (Getty Images)

Opening times will vary. You can find information specific to your nearest Sainsbury’s branch at their store locator.

Tesco

Take home your favourite treats at Tesco (Getty Images)

Tesco’s opening hours will vary. You can find information specific to your nearest branch at their store locator.

Waitrose

Win over friends and family with a Waitrose treat (Getty Images)

Waitrose has said that, as shop hours vary, it’s best that customers to check times using their branch finder tool.

It adds that most stores will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm on the days leading to Christmas Eve and some convenience shops will stay open until midnight.

It continues: “On New Year's Day, our shops will be closed, with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm.”