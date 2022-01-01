Which UK supermarkets are open on New Year’s Day?
Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Marks & Spencer among those that are open
Whether you need to stock up on everyday essentials, or wish to replenish your champagne supply this New Year’s Day, it’s worth taking a note of your local supermarket’s opening and closing times.
Over the festive season, large chains such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s will be opening their doors at select times, which may leave you unsure of where to go and when.
To help keep stress to a minimum at this busy time of year, we’ve compiled a list of the major supermarket’s opening and closing times this weekend.
Aldi
All Aldi stores will be closed on New Year’s Day this year.
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan: CLOSED
Sunday 2 Jan: 9.30am to 4pm
Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm
Check your local store opening times here.
Asda
Asda stores will have reduced opening hours on New Year’s Day. Customers are advised to use the store locator tool for specific details of their nearest store opening hours over the festive period.
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 5pm
Sunday 2 Jan: 10am to 4pm
Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm
Tuesday 4 Jan: 7am to 10pm
Co-op Food
Earlier this year, Co-op said it was allowing its staff more time off over the holiday period with staff able to choose whether they want to work on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
You can find out more about your local shop using the store locator tool.
Lidl
While most stores will follow the same format as below, Lidl recommends using its store locator tool to find local opening times.
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 8pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 7pm
Sunday 2 Jan: 10am to 4pm
Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm
Marks & Spencer
M&S advises shoppers to use their store locator for specific details about your local branch.
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 8pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 6pm
Sunday 2 Jan: 12pm to 6pm
Monday 3 Jan: 9am to 8pm
Tuesday 4 Jan: 8am to 10pm
Morrisons
Morrisons stores will open as early as 9am on New Year’s Day.
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 7am to 6pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 9am to 6pm
Sunday 2 Jan: 10pm to 4pm
Sainsbury’s
Opening times will vary. You can find information specific to your nearest Sainsbury’s branch at their store locator.
Tesco
Tesco’s opening hours will vary. You can find information specific to your nearest branch at their store locator.
Waitrose
Waitrose has said that, as shop hours vary, it’s best that customers to check times using their branch finder tool.
It adds that most stores will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm on the days leading to Christmas Eve and some convenience shops will stay open until midnight.
It continues: “On New Year's Day, our shops will be closed, with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm.”
