Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri reveals where she’s attending college

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has hinted at her college plans in a TikTok video.

The 18-year-old high school senior revealed that she’ll be heading to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the fall. A TikTok video posted by a fellow high school student, which has since been made private, showed Suri and her classmates at New York City’s LaGuardia High School showing off their college sweaters.

The clip was set to the Hannah Montana song, “I’ll Always Remember You,” as each graduating senior used their hands to reveal their new alma mater. After Suri showed off her red Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt, she then did a little dance for the camera.

“LaG commitment day,” the student captioned the TikTok.

The Mission: Impossible star, 61, and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, welcomed their daughter Suri in April 2006. The actors met one year prior and were engaged two months later. Holmes and Cruise tied the knot during an Italian ceremony in November 2006, and Holmes later filed for divorce in June 2012 after five years of marriage.

According to Page Six, their daughter celebrated her 18th birthday in New York City last month while her father was in London.

Holmes has previously opened up about working hard to “protect” Suri because of her childhood in the spotlight. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” the Batman Begins star told Glamour in April last year. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

The mother of one even enlisted her daughter to join her on a recent project. Suri sang “Blue Moon” during the opening credits of Holmes’ 2022 film, Alone Together, and also sang vocals on her 2023 movie, Rare Objects.

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” Holmes said. “But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed daughter Suri in April 2006 ( Getty Images )

She continued: “So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”

While much of Suri’s early life was captured by paparazzi, Holmes shared in an essay for Vogue Australia how the mother-daughter duo were able to embrace their newfound private lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift,” she wrote in 2020.

Holmes also revealed that she and Suri watched Dawson’s Creek together during the height of the pandemic. The actor was just 19 years old when she starred as Joey Potter on the WB series, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

“She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” Holmes told Variety in March 2023. “I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this.”