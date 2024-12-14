Sydney Sweeney shuts down body shamers with intense workout video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sydney Sweeney has taken a stand against body shamers with a scathing Instagram video, combining screenshots of cruel online comments with footage of her intense workouts for her upcoming role as boxing legend Christy Martin.

In the video shared Friday the Emmy-nominated actor started the clip calling out the toxic criticisms aimed at her body, compiling dozens of harsh comments that range from offensive to outright demeaning.

“She’s knocked up? Stung by a nest of wasps? Dive into a pool full of donuts and chips?” one person wrote, while another added: “Without artifice (makeup, filter, and photoshop) she is really ugly!”

Someone else commented: “She is extraordinarily average, which is why she always makes sure her chest is the first thing to enter any room.“

“Was she playing the live action role of Miss Piggy?” jabbed another, and someone else called her the “Pillsbury Dough-Girl.”

“Great rack, total butterface,” one read.

The video also included clips of Sweeney’s workouts as she prepares to portray the former world boxing champion. Her fitness routine features intense training sessions designed to physically transform her for the role.

People in the comment section sounded off in support of Sweeney, telling her to ignore the haters.

“Don’t listen to them baby,” one user wrote

“Girl you look AMAZING. they all sound jealous,” another commented.

Someone else added, “She’s so beautiful, guys, you need to get your eyes checked.”

In October, the White Lotus actor shared Instagram photos of her transformation into Martin after paparazzi photos from the set surfaced. “Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here’s a little [behind-the-scenes] from my film I’m working on right now,” she wrote.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney continued. “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon.”

The Instagram carousel featured the Euphoria star sporting dark brown hair with bangs instead of her signature blonde locks, along with photos highlighting her toned arm muscles. Sweeney is set to play the boxing legend, who dominated women’s boxing in the 1990s and 2000s.

In a previous Instagram post shared on May 8, Sweeney announced she would star as Martin in a biopic directed by David Michôd. In an interview with Deadline, she noted the role was something she was dying to sink her teeth into.

“Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself,” she explained, adding that she had been “itching to get back in the ring, train and transform my body.”

She noted that she’d been drawn to the role because Martin had “not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes and fought through emotional, physical and financial abuse.”

Martin – famously known as “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” – became the first female boxer to sign with iconic promoter Don King, amassing an impressive 49-10-3 record over her professional career. In 2020, Martin’s groundbreaking achievements were recognized with her induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.