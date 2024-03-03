Sydney Sweeney jokes about Glen Powell cheating rumours during SNL skit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sydney Sweeney poked fun at one recent rumour that’s been circulating online.

On 2 March, the Euphoria star hosted NBC’s Saturday Night Live, accompanying musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Her debut as host of the live comedy special prompted a brutally honest yet lighthearted and hilarious opening monologue where she addressed the speculation about herself and her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell.

“I am so happy to be here! My name is Sydney Sweeney. You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” she started.

Later on, Sweeney noted: “The craziest rumour I’ve is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star, Glen Powell.”

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot,” she continued. The 26-year-old actress has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since March 2022.

Before the cameras panned to show Powell, Sweeney added: “And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

“That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room! But we’ve got a great show for you tonight,” The White Lotus star exclaimed.

Sweeney referenced the cheating storyline later in the show in a short sketch with Powell. The blonde A-lister assumed the role of a woman out to dinner with her “boyfriend,” played by Andrew Dismukes. When Sweeney’s date asks how she’s doing, the on-screen lead makes a shocking confession.

“Oh, yeah, I cheated on you with my boss and I think we should break up,” she says as Powell approaches the table.

Then, Powell asks: “Hey, Babycakes, wanna get outta here?” Sweeney proceeds to get up and leave with the actor.

Fans online freaked out about Powell’s cameos during the night. Some took to X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing their thoughts on the plot of the sketch.

“NOT GLEN POWELL SHOWING UP IN A SKETCH WITH SYDNEY SWEENEY WHERE HE IS THE MAN HER CHARACTER IS CHEATING WITH,” one passionate fan remarked.

Another wrote: “So since he’s there, I think they’re together. Lol.”

Last year, romance rumours between Sweeney and Powell began to swirl when they were on location filming in Australia. The fire was fueled when the Set It Up actor confirmed his split from his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris. At the time, Sweeney and Powell were travelling together on the Anyone But You press tour, making talk show and red carpet appearances.

Since the speculation started, Sweeney has admitted she’s “felt beat up by” it all. Meanwhile, Powell told Men’s Health, the popular wellness outlet, that the rumours were “disorienting and unfair.”