Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine revealed that when her dates meet her father, they usually don’t reach out to her again.

On Today on Wednesday, the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, discussed their new reality show, The Family Stallone. Speaking to co-host Hoda Kotb, the three 20-somethings opened up about what it’s like dating when you have such a famous father.

Sistine said it’s been “difficult” for her to date, particularly after her prospective partners meet her dad.

“He’s quite intimidating to most, and most of the time when they come over to meet the parents, they don’t necessarily return, simply because he’s just so scary,” she said about her father.

When Flavin chimed in to say that she’s “nice” when meeting her daughter’s dates, Sistine agreed but emphasised that this isn’t the case with her father. She said that he “doesn’t say hello” to these men.

The 76-year-old explained why he has reservations about meeting his daughter’s dates.

“I don’t trust their intentions,” he said. “Because I know men.”

Flavin then noted that Scarlet has “a really nice boyfriend” who Sylvester likes, which Scarlet agreed with before praising her father’s relationship with her partner.

“He was great meeting him, and now they’re best friends,” Scarlet said. Sylvester then joked that he had “matching tattoos” with his daughter’s boyfriend.

The actor also joked about his daughters’ dating future: “I’m hoping they turn out to be spinsters. I’m working on that. They stay home forever.”

Along with his three daughters, Sylvester has a 44-year-old son named Seargeoh, whom he shares with ex-wife Sasha Czack. The former couple’s eldest son, Sage, died from a heart attack at age 36 in 2012.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Today, Sylvester shared how he’s warned his daughters about the public attention that they will receive ahead of the launch of their family’s reality show.

“I said, ‘Your quiet time is over, and once you’re exposed out there, it’s out there,’” he said. “You’re going to have people following you home, guys like ‘Hello, how are you?’”

Sistine acknowledged her father’s fears, adding: “He’s very concerned about our safety.”

When asked about the “most difficult part” about his relationship with wife and daughters, Sylvester joked that he could “never win an argument” with them.

Still, he revealed the “best part” about living in a household with four women.

“They’re just funny. They’re outgoing,” he said. “They’re not silent by any means and they express themselves, which is good.”

This isn’t the first time that Sylvester opened up about his bond with his daughters. In September 2022, he shared a video on Instagram of Sophia with a spider in her hand, praising her for facing her fear of the animal.

“My credibly brave wonderful daughter @sophiastallone going for it!! So proud of my girls! [sic]” Stallone captioned the post. “So proud of my girls!”

Sophia later responded to the clip in the comments, writing: “I’m actually more scared of spiders after doing that….”