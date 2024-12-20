Sylvester Stallone annoys neighbours with unconventional ‘seaweed’ request

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sylvester Stallone has riled his neighbours with an unconventional plan to stop boats driving near to his $35m (£27.6m) Palm Beach home.

The Rocky star, 78, has reportedly put forward a proposal to build an underwater seaweed barrier around his seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom property, complete with a guest home and its own pool.

Stallone’s plans to build a barrier in the intracoastal waterway next to his home have been presented as an environmental project designed to keep debris and seaweed at bay, per The Palm Beach Post.

However, a notice from the Army Corps claimed “the overall project purpose is to exclude boaters” from coming near the property and lists seaweed as a secondary concern for the actor.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave the Hollywood star’s neighbours until 5pm on Christmas Day to give their feedback on the project.

Stallone’s application also includes a request for a lease of state land, because the barrier would be partially on underwater property owned by the state of Florida, records show.

“He bought a beautiful property,” Stallone’s neighbour Bradford Gary told the outlet, calling the home “one of the nicest houses” in the North End.

Sylvester Stallone at the America First Policy Institute Gala

“I can see why you’d want to protect it. But you can’t just stake your claim and think you own the water.”

According to state records, the barrier would sit about 8 inches above the water and extend down roughly 10 inches beneath the water’s surface.

Neighbours and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also expressed concerns about whether manatees could become entangled in the seaweed and the project’s effect on seagrasses.

“The Corps is reviewing the project[‘s] purpose to determine if the use of [a] barrier for the purpose of deterring boaters within the public waterway is permittable,” an Army Corps spokesperson told the outlet.

Stallone with his wife Jennifer at 'The Family Stallone' premiere in New York

