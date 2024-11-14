Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

SZA candidly admitted she regretted getting a Brazilian butt lift in a new interview.

The 35-year-old “Snooze” singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, called her decision to get the popular surgical treatment “stupid.”

Commonly referred to as a BBL, the procedure involves removing fat from elsewhere in the body and injecting it into the butt cheeks to make them bigger.

“I’m so mad I did that s***,” she British Vogue in an article published on November 14. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.

“But who gives a f***? You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the shit. It doesn’t matter,” she continued.

“I’ll do a whole bunch more shit just like it if I want to before I’m f***ing dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary – I have other s*** that I need to work on about myself… I need to get my f***ing mental health together…

SZA says she’s ‘so mad’ she got a BBL but will continue to get cosmetic work done ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

However, SZA did stipulate that she’s not unhappy with the results of her procedure: “But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Nobody Gets Me” performer opened up about her history with autoimmune and allergy issues, revealing she was forced to take medication during her recent SOS tour just to make it through the shows.

“My nail beds were separating from my fingers and coming off. It was so gross,” she said.

SZA has been open about her struggle with anxiety in the past, having told Essence that the music industry is one of the most stressful, “psychosis-inducing” industries out there.

Last year, the artist revealed that she mistakenly went to a life coach instead of a licensed therapist, saying that she “didn’t get better.”

SZA told WSJ Magazine: “After I had box breathed myself for three months and didn’t get better, I called her in a f***ing frenzy like, ‘I’m about to commit myself to an institution today, I need help!’ I said, ‘What form of therapy do you do? DBT[dialectical behavioral therapy]?’”

”She was like, ‘I don’t have a clinical form of therapy because I’m not a licensed therapist, honey,” the singer-songwriter continued. “I thought you knew that.’ It turns out she was not a board-certified therapist. She was a f***ing life coach.”