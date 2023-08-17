Taco Bell pay-it-forward line sparks fight after woman places $60 order

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The concept of paying it forward is a way to show kindness to strangers. But, some people change their minds about the gesture when a wallet gets involved.

Meredith Donovan, who goes by the username @meredith.donovan on TikTok, recently took to the platform to talk about a confrontation in line at a drive-thru in Taco Bell over her $60 order.

In the video, Donovan discussed what happened to her when she allegedly found herself in a pay-it-forward train after fellow customers began paying for the cars behind them in line. However, according to Donovan, she was “screamed” at by the person who got stuck with her large order.

“So I got screamed at at the Taco Bell drive-thru,” the video began. “Basically I pulled up and placed my order which was like $60 worth of Taco Bell.” Donovan then explained that, despite the quantity of food, all of it wasn’t for her. “It’s a lot of food, don’t get me wrong,” she said.

Continuing with her story, she said the person in front of her pulled up to the pay window as she sat on her phone waiting. “I just hear a car door slam and I look up and this lady gets out of it, has gotten out of her car in front of me and is walking toward my car screaming her head off,” Donovan recalled.

“I couldn’t make out what she was saying at first so I rolled up my windows and locked the door cause I was scared.” She said eventually she could make out the word “scam”. After the screaming stopped, Donovan said the story behind the woman’s behaviour was “actually kind of funny”.

“Basically the car before her paid for her meal, so she was gonna be a good person and pay for the car behind her,” she recalled. “But I guess the car didn’t get behind her in time and she ended up stuck with my expensive order.”

However, according to Donovan, the story had a happy ending, as the two laughed over the story and apologised.

Since being posted last week on 9 August, the TikTok has been viewed more than 40,000 times. However, viewers were divided over whether or not pay it forward chains should be continued. “Obviously not everyone is set up to pay it forward. Bad idea,” one comment read. “That’s the chance u take when u do it..lol,” another commenter mentioned.

Other viewers were against the idea of paying it forward at all. “Stop the ‘pay it forward’ bs. If you want to help, order extra food and give it to the growing number of homeless people you’re seeing on the streets,” one person pointed out.

“People are wild. I’m not paying for anyone’s food. Idgaf who you are,” another commenter wrote.

Others criticised Donovan for placing an order of that size using the drive-thru, and not going inside the restaurant. “People, go inside for an order this big,” one viewer urged. Another agreed, writing: “Right?! Like drive thru is supposed to be an express lane so you can order, get your things, and drive through, not sit and wait on your big order.”

The Independent has contacted Donovan for comment.