Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield claim some influencers pretend to go to Coachella

Two social media stars have claimed some of their industry peers pretend to attend Coachella.

During a January episode of Cancelled with Tana Mongeau, podcast hosts Mongeau and Brooke Schofield spoke ahead of festival season, revealing that not everyone that posts for Coachella actually goes to the music festival.

In a clip posted on TikTok, the pair admit that just because people share pictures of them dressed up in the Indio, California, desert, there’s no guarantee they went inside the festival.

“I for some reason just assumed this was common as public knowledge,” Mongeau, 25, said.

Schofield added: “I guess because we see it all the time.”

The famed pair were confirming the remarks made by another TikToker, Loren Gray, last year, in which she alleged that more influencers than you think aren’t actually festival attendees.

“She was just saying like half the influencers that you’re watching and like being jealous of that are going to Coachella, are not going to Coachella. They do not have wristbands. They do not go to the festival, and they just take photos,” Schofield explained. “And they’re in the desert. Like you think they’re at Coachella, and they’re not.”

Mongeau went on to claim that she’s known some people to “drive down to Palm Springs, bum it on an air mattress”. She went on to say that she finds that experience “insane”.

“I just wouldn’t, to me that’s not worth it,” Schofield agreed. “Like the whole fun of it, really, is the three-day, 12 concerts a day. It’s really fun if you do it like that.”

Mongeau continued: “But people have always done that for even just like since the beginning of time of me going to Coachella. I remember that people drive down to Palm Springs and they just take photos and videos, and s**t like they’re going to Coachella.”

“And they just like pretend they’re going, for maximum clout possible. And it’s always just been like a funny joke,” she noted.

Schofield pointed out that while they don’t make it to the festival grounds, they could be invited to a few of the many after parties that are hosted by various brands and A-listers.

“I can’t lie, you kind of make fun of the people that do that. Like not because it’s like: ‘Oh, you’re poor. You can’t afford a Coachella wristband,’” Mongeau admitted.

“More so like you care so much to show people that you’re at Coachella that you like fake it,” Schofield added on.

Last year, beauty influencer Loren Gray spoke out about these claims.

“Okay, I haven’t personally seen anyone talk about this, but I think it’s hilarious and I have to share it because it’s Coachella. Coachella’s like the influencer Olympics, right? It’s the place to be,” she said on TikTok. “But most influencers, or a lot of influencers, don’t even go to Coachella. And I think that this is such a wild fact. They’ll go out to the desert. Get, like, an Airbnb, stay with someone, get their outfits, get their hair, get their makeup. Post up ‘Coachella Day One, Coachella Day Two.’ And they don’t go to the festival. They don’t have wristbands.”

She continued: “They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks, get ready with mes, whatever. Then they drive back and that’s it.”

Coachella is scheduled for the weekends of 13 April and 21 April 2024.