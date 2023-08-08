Taylor Lautner’s wife ‘shocked’ by Taylor Swift’s surprise song at Eras show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Lautner, the wife of actor Taylor Lautner, has made an amusing reference to her partner’s relationship with his ex, Taylor Swift.

Ms Lautner made the reference in a video posted to TikTok over the weekend, which was captured while she was attending one of Swift’s Eras tour concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The footage showed Swift playing her song “I Can See You” at the concert, as the music video for the tune notably features her ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner.

Ms Lautner’s TikTok video went on to show her reaction to the song, as she filmed herself with her eyes widened and her hand placed over her mouth. She proceeded to put her hand in a fist and looked down, seemingly joking about feeling awkward at the concert.

In the caption, she continued to poke fun at the song being played by Swift at the concert she was attending. “When ‘I Can See You’ is the surprise song…,” she wrote.

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, where it has amassed more than 109,500 views. In the comments, many fans questioned if Swift played the song for her ex’s wife, as the two women are good friends with each other.

“My EXACT THOUGHT WAS ‘she probably sang this for Tay,’” one viewer wrote, referring to Ms Lautner.

“This was 100 per cent chosen because you were there and I love it,” another quipped.

“The way I screamed when I realised, knowing you were there too!” a third wrote about their reaction to Swift playing the tune at the concert. “Thank you for trading bracelets with me!”

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner briefly dated in 2009, after they met on the set of the romcom film Valentine’s Day. There’s also been speculation that Swift’s 2010 song “Back to December,” in which she expresses regret for the way she treated a former partner, was about her now-ex.

Despite their breakup, the two celebrities have remained friends. On 6 July, the actor appeared on stage at Swift’s concert, for the premiere of the “I Can See You” music video. Along with the Abduction star, some of the stars in the music video included Joey King and Presley Cash.

Introducing her ex on stage at the time, Swift said: “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making Speak Now.”

Following the concert, the “Anti-Hero” singer took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the music video, which included a snap of herself, Lautner, and Lautner’s wife recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme. In the snap, the trio stood in a triangle and pointed at one another, in a homage to the original image where Spider-Man characters point at each other and claim to be the “real Spider-Man”.

Weeks before Ms Lautner made the joke on TikTok about “I Can See You,” Taylor Lautner opened up about introducing his wife to Swift for the first time, and said that he wasn’t really nervous about it. During an episode of the couple’s joint podcast, The Squeeze, which aired on 17 July, the actor explained: “I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.”

He added: “We’re just confident in our relationship. [My wife] is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person. And [Swift] is the sweetest human being on Earth, so it was just a perfect situation.”

Ms Lautner also explained that she is comfortable with her husband remaining so close to his ex-girlfriend, while praising Swift for being a “genius” and “amazing person”.

“It definitely helps that Taylor is as nice as she is and so sweet and respectful,” she said. “She’s just a nice person, very disarming. You wouldn’t know she was famous if you didn’t know who she was. You would never know.”