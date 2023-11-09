Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner recently shared the hardest part about sharing the same name.

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the couple got candid with Clarkson about the downside of having the same name as each other. The 41-year-old talk show host asked the pair, “Does it ever get confusing with emails or questions?”

“The mail,” Dome Lautner, 26, replied. They added that preparing to fly and head through security is another big struggle for them, often confusing TSA workers. “They’re like, ‘We need Taylor’ and we’re like, ‘Which one?’”

“That’s us both,” the Twilight star added. “They’re like, ‘No, Taylor Lautner,’ and it’s like, ‘Also, both of us.’”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2022 after four years of dating – revealed to the “Breakaway” singer that in honour of their first anniversary on 11 November, they are planning to mark the special occasion with a charity gala for their nonprofit, The Lemons Foundation.

“We’re excited because [it’s] coming up,” the Twilight alum explained to CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson. “We were talking about what we wanted to do for it. And it just felt right and perfect that we’re doing our first fundraising gala evening for the Lemons Foundation on our anniversary.”

According to the foundation’s website, its mission is to build “a community whose goal is to encourage and advocate for those struggling with their mental health as well as providing accessible resources.”

The couple have built their brand around mental health advocacy, which includes a podcast called The Squeeze that’s meant to be a safe space to discuss all things mental health. The podcast was first launched in January and was inspired by Dome Lautner’s previous work as a nurse.

She explained to the co-hosts, “I ended up leaving the hospital due to mental health reasons. Just as you can imagine working through COVID was a little bit much. But I still wanted to find a way to give back and share what I was going through because so many people were struggling.”

“So I started this mental health blog called ‘Lemons by Tay’ and then that kind of morphed into a nonprofit called the Lemons Foundation, and then came the podcast,” she added. “We wanted to still kind of play off the lemon a little bit and we were like, ‘The Squeeze that’s good,’ or getting to the gist of our mental health.”

Like Clarkson, Gayle King asked the couple about how it feels to share the same name. “How fun is it that you both had the same name?” King asked, before adding: “We were talking about that. It’s kind of hard to have a unisex name.”

Dome Lautner shared that although it can lead to confusion, the couple have found a way around it. “I don’t refer to myself as Taylor,” she replied to King. “I feel like it’s a little less weird for us than it was for all of our friends and family.”

The couple first hard-launched their relationship on Halloween in 2018. Lautner revealed to People in January 2022 that his sister introduced him to his wife, saying: “She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”

They married in a November 2022 ceremony in a California vineyard before their loved ones. The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl actor told the outlet, “I feel so lucky. I married my best friend.”