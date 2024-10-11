TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death revealed by her family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s family has revealed her cause of death.

In a statement issued to Today on October 11, Grigg’s family shared that the 25-year-old experienced complications from asthma and Addison’s disease before her passing. The statement came days after her husband, Cameron Grigg, first took to Instagram to confirm that his wife’s death was “sudden and unexpected.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Addison’s disease is an uncommon illness that “occurs when the body doesn’t make enough of certain hormones.” While symptoms tend to happen slowly, “stress, such as illness or injury,” can worsen its effects.

Some of the symptoms include extreme fatigue, weight loss and loss of appetite, nausea, darkened skin, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and body hair loss.

In some cases, symptoms of Addison’s disease can occur suddenly, which is also known as Acute adrenal failure. When they have this condition, people can experience severe weakness, confusion, pain in the lower back or legs, severe abdominal pain, and low blood pressure.

Ashama, another condition Grigg had, occurs when “your airways narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus,” as noted by the Mayo Clinic. While it can be a minor nuisance for some people, it can be a big issue for others that interferes with daily activities, potentially leading to a life-threatening asthma attack.

When announcing his wife’s death last week, Cameron didn’t initially specify what health condition she had. However, he did express that in the past year, Grigg “dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime.”

“And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her,” he added in his statement on Instagram.

After describing the TikToker as “brave” and “strong,” despite the “circumstance she’s faced,” he then shared that her body was in the hospital in preparation for organ donation.

“I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation,” his post continued. “More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever.”

The lengthy caption ended with Cameron explaining that “they don’t have anything financially in order” because Taylor was constantly in and out of the hospital and didn’t have insurance. He linked to a GoFundMe Page, with donations used to help cover the costs of “holding a benefit in Taylor’s honor as she would love to have everyone who loved her celebrate her life,” according to the page’s description.

Grigg previously opened up about her health on social media, explaining that she was “fighting for her life” in one TikTok video posted on August 8.

“When I didn’t necessarily know what was wrong with me, I’d be in bed in pain just wishing to be dead because I just wanted it to end and I don’t necessarily feel that way now,” she said.

While Grigg didn’t share her exact diagnosis at the time, she acknowledged that keeping her health struggles private “leaves room for people to make suggestions and to tell me what to do.”

Grigg has 1.5 million followers on TikTok. Her death comes a few weeks after she celebrated her 25th birthday, according to a TikTok video she posted on September 9.