TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies aged 25

Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died aged 25, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.

On Saturday, October 5, Cameron Grigg confirmed his wife’s passing was “sudden and unexpected,” but did not reveal the cause of death. “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” his post began, including multiple images of the couple together.

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

He described the TikToker as “brave” and “strong,” despite the “circumstance she’s faced” and relying on her faith to help her overcome her struggles.

Grigg noted that his wife’s body was still in the hospital in preparation for organ donation.

open image in gallery TikToker’s husband announced Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s ‘sudden and unexpected’ death in an Instagram post ( TikTok/@itstaylorrousseau )

“I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation,” his post continued. “More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever.”

While the TikToker’s husband did mention that no explanation was needed or owed to her fans, Taylor would “want everyone to know that she’s more than OK” and “she’s no longer in pain.”

The lengthy caption ended with Grigg explaining that “they don’t have anything financially in order” because Taylor was constantly in and out of the hospital, and they don’t have insurance.

​​“Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance,” he wrote. “... I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time,” he concluded, linking to the GoFundMe page.

“It is with our deepest condolences that we acknowledge the passing of Taylor, who has now spread her wings. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her,” read the GoFundMe page’s description.

“We would appreciate everyone’s respect and privacy for our family at this time. Her social media family was a huge blessing in her life and we cannot thank you all enough for the love and support that you have brought her. We are working on holding a benefit in Taylor’s honor as she would love to have everyone who loved her celebrate her life. More details will be soon to come. To help the family cover the costs we have started a GoFundMe.”

Taylor had 1.4m followers on TikTok at the time of her passing. Her death comes a few weeks after she celebrated her 25th birthday, according to a TikTok she posted on September 9. The video, titled “Spend my birthday with me,” showed Taylor and Cameron as they got brunch together and went on a trip to Target.