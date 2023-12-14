Taylor Swift calls herself a proud millennial on 34th birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift proudly declared herself a millennial in honour of her 34th birthday.

The “Cruel Summer” pop star rang in her birthday celebrations with a sweet and funny Instagram post alongside a clip from her extended Eras Tour concert film performing her song, “Long Live.”

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu,” she wrote, encouraging her fans to watch the extended version to see previously cut performances from the show with a bunch of emojis. “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!”

Available to rent at home through Apple TV+ and Prime Video, Swift’s video-on-demand release comes amid The Eras Tour Film being nominated for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, alongside blockbuster nominees Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros among others.

Nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement, Swift’s Eras Tour film made over $1 billion at the global box office, all the while setting the record for the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Swift decided to release the film's extended version on her birthday for a special reason, explaining last month: “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!”

The “Anti-Hero” reportedly isn’t just celebrating with the release of her concert film, but will be enjoying festivities alongside her friends, but unfortunately not with her boyfriend, NFL Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The NFL player was rumoured to be throwing her a blowout bash for her birthday in New York City, but sources for People confirmed that Kelce had to be in Kansas City for mandatory practice.

Sources close to the pair said that due to their largely different careers, they had to celebrate her birthday apart, but they reportedly celebrated early at a 10 December holiday party with friends in Kansas City.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits despite the Chiefs’ loss against the Bills that night, joining the team and friends at a holiday pop-up bar where they posed with partygoers throughout the evening.

“He is a gentleman,” a source told the outlet last month. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life.” They added of the relationship, “It all feels very special.”

The pair have mutually supported each other’s careers throughout their relationship. Last month, Swift was quick to show her support when she liked an Instagram post from the Chiefs celebrating Kelce becoming the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards last month. Meanwhile, the NFL player flew out to Argentina to support Swift on the South American leg of her tour last month, delighting fans everywhere.