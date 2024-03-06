Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Taylor Swift fan has learned to never underestimate the power of the Swifties.

Emily Harris was gifted a red guitar covered in hearts that was signed by the Grammy winner herself from her father for her 16th birthday. However, once she became engaged and started to plan her November 2024 wedding, she thought it might be a good idea to sell the treasured instrument to help pay for the nuptials.

“I felt like it was the responsible thing to do. I have something that I know is a value that could help me afford all of the wedding bills,” the bride-to-be said in an interview with Inside Edition.

Harris then asked her father to do some research to find out how much the guitar might be worth, although he was hesitant to do so.

“He’s like, ‘I know this is something that means a lot to you. I would hate for you to sell it and then regret it later that 10 years down the line wishing that you still had it,’” she told the outlet.

Her father, Randy, then turned to a Taylor Swift fan Facebook page to ask for advice. His post read, “My daughter is considering selling her signed guitar to help pay for her wedding, any advice/help would be greatly appreciated.”

Many people then turned to the comments section to give suggestions on how to keep the guitar but also have a successful wedding.

Some suggested that Emily scale back on certain aspects of the wedding. “Scale back on the wedding. I will never understand why people spend thousands of dollars on a wedding when you could use that money for something way more important and less costly,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “cheaper wedding. i’m getting married on monday and we’ve only spent around 300 so far. we’re going out to eat with family after the ceremony and everyone will be paying their own. granted we’re only 24 guests, but it’s still meaningful while also being cost effective.”

Other commenters advised the father and daughter to start a GoFundMe.

“Honestly drop a GoFundMe for the wedding! I’d be happy to chip in a little so she gets to have the wedding she wants while not having to sacrifice such a treasure!” a fan commented.

This was the plan the father and daughter decided to stick with. “I was going to sell my signed Taylor Swift guitar to help pay for my upcoming wedding. However, some very nice and hardcore Swifties are against the sale, and asked us to start this Go Fund Me instead,” Emily wrote in the caption for the fundraiser.

As of Wednesday 6 March, the fundraiser has earned over $2,200. According to Inside Edition, Emily was thinking of using the money to spend on a DJ. “It makes sense. Taylor Swift music, have it go for that,” she told the outlet.

After the wedding, she revealed she plans to make another vow. She wants to give back and pay it forward after so many people helped her during a difficult time. “It’s been wild,” she said of the support she’s received. “I feel like it’s one of those moments where it makes you realise there is good in this world.”