Taylor Swift looks right at home holding Chariah Gordon’s baby during Chiefs game

Taylor Swift looked right at home as she cradled the baby of Chariah Gordon at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

On Sunday (November 10), the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. posted a cute Instagram story showing the “Cruel Summer” pop star holding her 7-month-old daughter, Ci. The two watched their significant others - Travis Kelce and Hardman Jr. - play against the Denver Broncos from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ci looked adorable in a pink shirt adorned with her dad’s jersey number, 17, stitched in gold, and a yellow bow headband. Swift, 34, looked a natural as she gave a gentle smile and held the little one close, dressed stylishly in a red-and-black checkered Versace skirt suit over a black silk corset top from Victoria’s Secret.

Gordon captioned the sweet photo, writing: “Auntie Tay & Baby Ci.”

The photo captured a moment during the historic game where Swift’s boyfriend, Kelce, scored a record-tying touchdown. The 35-year-old tight end made his 76th career touchdown, matching retired Chiefs player Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdowns in franchise history.

Swift was also joined by her parents Andrea and Scott. Together, they cheered on the Chiefs to a 16-14 victory over the Broncos, keeping their undefeated streak alive in the NFL 2024–25 season.

Taylor made a notable entrance at the stadium, arriving with her bodyguard, who was caught on camera shouting at paparazzi to get off the ground to prevent invasive shots. Swift quickly stepped in, politely asking the photographers to “stay back, please,” subtly calming her guard’s intense tone.

Local radio station Sports Radio 810 WHB shared the clip on X, with the caption: “Taylor Swift is one sweet girl! We love having her as a part of #ChiefsKingdom.”

Taylor Swift poses with Chariah Gordon’s 7-month-old daughter Ci in a sweet photo taken in the VIP sweet at the Chiefs versus Broncos game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ( Instagram )

Swift has had quite the whirlwind couple of years.

Last year, the 14-time Grammy winner officially became a billionaire thanks to the blockbuster success of her Eras Tour and the substantial “value of her music catalog,” according to Forbes. The publication added, “Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate.”

Swift’s Eras Tour sparked a ticket-buying frenzy in the U.S. before launching in March 2023, and since then she’s performed for sold-out stadiums worldwide, wrapping up the European leg in August. She’s set to conclude the tour in Canada in late November and early December.

In recognition of her Eras Tour’s cultural impact, Swift was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, marking the first time an “entertainer” received the honor. Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs praised her as both “a writer and hero of her own story.” Additionally, in 2023, Swift was named People magazine’s “Most Intriguing Person of the Year” and Forbes‘ “most powerful woman in media and entertainment.”