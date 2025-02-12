Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of Philadelphia Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson has hit back at Taylor Swift fans after they flooded her restaurant with negative reviews following the Super Bowl.

Sunday (9 February) saw the Eagles claim a dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Superdome in New Orleans. Swift was one of the many famous faces in attendance, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Chiefs.

Afterwards, CJ Gardner-Johnson hit out at Kelce by posting a picture on Instagram of him as tight end during the big game. In the caption, the Eagles safety made reference to Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, suggesting that he should have stayed with her.

The post quickly went viral with Swift fans responded by targeting The Kings Grill restaurant in Rockledge, Florida, which is owned by Gardner-Johnson’s mother, Delatron Johnson.

Swifties began posting fake negative reviews of the restaurant on Google and Yelp, prompting the comments to either be removed or disabled.

However, Johnson has since told TMZ that the joke is actually on the Taylor Swift fans as her restaurant has been closed since 25 January.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2025 ( Getty Images )

“I have friends who were sending me the screenshots,” said Johnson. “They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘The Swifties have attacked.’”

She continued: “Yes, we’ve seen all the reviews. The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed.”

Johnson said that she and Gardner-Johnson’s father, Brian, are in the process of selling Kings Grill and have purchased a different venue called Village Bier Garten in Cocoa, Florida.

open image in gallery Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts at the end of Super Bowl LIX ( EPA )

Speaking of her son’s habit of trash-talking his opponents, Johnson said: “We’ve been dealing with this since he was a kid.”

“He talks the talk ’cause he can back it up,” she added. “The same thing with his mother, I talk the talk because I can back it up.”

It was not a happy night at the Super Bowl for Swift who was loudly booed by the many Eagles fans in the stadium, while US president Donald Trump was cheered.