Taylor Swift donates $5m to Hurricane Milton relief efforts

Taylor Swift has donated $5m to community relief efforts for Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Feeding America took to social media to share a statement from CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, officially confirming the pop superstar’s “generous donation.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” the Instagram post read. “This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.

The statement continued, “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

They also urged others to follow her lead, encouraging donations with a simple message: “Join Taylor if you’re able to.”

Swift, who Forbes estimates is now worth $1.6bn, generosity runs deep.

From donating $1m for disaster relief after storms ravaged Tennessee in December 2023 to quietly gifting $100,000 to the family of a 44-year-old woman killed during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in February 2024.

Her charitable streak continued during the Eras Tour, where she made headlines by supporting local food banks in cities across the globe, from the Edinburgh Food Project to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

As if that weren’t enough, Swift handed out over $55m in bonuses to her crew, making sure everyone—dancers, riggers, sound techs, catering, and more—got their due, People reported.

Now, after a short hiatus, Swift is gearing up for her final run of the “Eras Tour.” She’ll take her show to Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis before heading to Canada, where the tour will close out with shows in Toronto and Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton continues to wreak havoc. Once a Category 5 storm with winds topping 160 mph, it has since fluctuated to a Category 3. But according to the National Hurricane Center, it remains a “life-threatening” force, with its wrath now focused on central and southern Florida, particularly the Tampa Bay area.

Meteorologists are already calling Milton the costliest disaster in Florida’s history—a grim title that previously belonged to Hurricane Ian just two years ago. WTVJ veteran meteorologist John Morales noted that Milton has already surpassed Ian in peak intensity.