It’s Taylor Swift’s birthday, and she got all her fans a present - only they’re not too pleased with the gift.

On 13 December, the “Fifteen” singer celebrated her 34th birthday with the release of the extended version of her Eras Tour film, with fans in the UK, the US and Canada now being able to rent Prime Video’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) for 48 hours.

In the new edition, the Grammy winner can be seen performing three songs: “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer” and “Long Live.” However, the three bonus tracks come with a steep price. Viewers in the US and Canada are required to pay $19.89, while UK fans will be charged £15.99.

Although the gesture was touted as an enjoyable addition to the already popular concert movie, some “Swifties” aren’t happy. Online users have expressed disappointment that the price only permits a two-day rental instead of being able to stream it for free with a Prime subscription or owning it for good.

One fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “This is a mess. What was she thinking?”

“Happy birthday Taylor Swift or whatever but girl I’m not giving you $20 for 48 hours of the movie I’m sorry GIVE US THE OPTION TO BUY,” another added.

“I throw money at Taylor Swift stuff so often but even I cannot justify $19.89 to rent the Eras Tour movie lol if it was to buy, I would already own it,” one X user agreed.

A third person added: “I’m sorry but almost $20 to RENT the film is way too much. I would be wanting to buy it for that price. @taylorswift13 you can’t keep raising the prices so it’s nice numbers for you because it’s not worth it for some of us.”

Aside from the price complaints, other fans were upset that the three additional songs were tagged at the end of the film instead of being placed in the correct sequence of the concert.

“Imagine not spending the extra time to edit them in when it’s the highest grossing concert film in history. Makes no sense,” one fan wrote.

Another quipped: “Watch her tweet next week, ‘you asked we listened The Eras Tour: Extended Version Chronological Set List Version available for purchase NOW for only $34.’”

“I’ve paid over £400 to go and see Taylor Swift and stop over night, a further £40 cinema ticket and merch. I love her and her music but when will the crazy prices stop? £16 to rent a movie once is ridiculous, that’s making me choose between eating for two days and watching a movie,” another Swiftie bemoaned.

Before the Eras Tour film debuted in theatres, pre-sale tickets amounted to $26m, breaking the record for single-day sales in just three hours. In total, the movie has already grossed over $250m globally. According to Forbes, the actual tour amounted to a net worth of $1.1b for the beloved performer.

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representative for comment.