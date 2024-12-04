Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift has been slammed by fans for the amount of grammatical errors and blurry pictures inside her newest book.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book went on sale in U.S. Target stores on Friday (November 29), as fans took to TikTok to show off their purchases. However, according to a video shared by a fan named Emily, who woke up at 5 a.m. on Friday to go to Target, the $40 book did not live up to the hype.

In her video, she called out the “grammatical errors, blurry photos, and design flaws” in the book, which fans have now dubbed the “errors tour book.”

Emily first shared some of the “appalling” errors by zooming in on one page about Swift’s 2017 album, Reputation. In the section, Swift wrote about a trend at her concert — when “every night before the beat kicks” on the song “Delicate,” the crowd “screams ‘one, two, three, let’s go b****.’”

In the next sentence, Swift wrote that this was “another Eras tour tradition [she] looked forward to every night.”

Taylor Swift fans calls out typos and “clunky sentences” in singer’s new book ( @emermore7/TikTok )

Emily chimed in: “Why are we using ‘every night’ in two sentences back to back? This doesn’t sound good. It’s lazy writing.”

She claimed the issue could’ve been fixed if the phrase “every night” had been taken out of one of the sentences.

The TikToker also zoomed in on a major typo, which had listed one of Swift’s surprise songs during the tour. Instead of reading “this is me trying,” a song from her 2020 album Folklore, the page had listed “this is me rying [sic].”

Another apparent typo was in the song title “gold rush,” which failed to include a space between the two words. Instead, it read: “goldrush.”

Emily later went through a series of pictures from the tour, in which Swift was “put in the middle of the book.”

“Most people are not going to flatten out these expensive books and break the spine just so they can see this part of the photo,” she said, showcasing two pages of the book that showed Swift on stage. She also alleged some pictures of Swift looked like they were “taken on an iPhone,” or were “quite blurry and grainy.”

Although she applauded certain highlights from the book, such as Swift’s “behind-the-scenes” section from the tour, Emily questioned why a book worth $40 would have so many grammatical errors.

“If you’re paying $40 for a book, wouldn’t you expect it to not have this many errors? Wouldn’t you expect the pictures to not be cut off” she said. “Wouldn’t you expect the pictures to be crisp and clean and not blurry?”

She added: “I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if they were on a deadline or what. The grammatical problems that I have found should have been fixed right away.”

In the caption, she further claimed that the book should have been properly edited before it was published.

“I make this video with peace, love, and a general frustration about how easy many of these problems could have been fixed with one more set of editing eyes. This book just had so much potential, and with a little tweaking it could have been absolutely spectacular,” Emily wrote.

The video has quickly gone viral with more than 800,000 views on TikTok. In the comments, many people agreed with Emily’s remarks and admitted they were disappointed with how the book turned out.

“As an editor, my skin is crawling at all the issues. 100 percent cash grab,” one person commented, while another quipped: “It’s giving high school yearbook editing.”

“For $40 it should be ALL HQ 4K pictures we have NEVER SEEN… Why are there multiple pics from her IG and the Eras Tour movie????” a third fan said.

“I think there was a deadline… I honestly feel like they could have waited and done it properly after the Eras Tour ended,” a fourth user wrote, noting that Swift’s record-breaking tour doesn’t end until December 8.

“It’s kinda crazy to release this before the Eras Tour ends. Felt rushed.”