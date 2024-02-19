Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour resumed its international leg in Australia over the weekend, but American Swifties - aka fans of the “Shake It Off” singer - are seemingly confused by the concert’s venue.

The Grammy winner performed three back-to-back concerts at Melbourne Cricket Ground from 16 February to 18 February. The stadium made history for hosting the biggest Eras Tour concert yet, with 96,000 fans celebrating in one night alone.

In a video shared by the official TikTok account for Visit Melbourne, fans were given a bird’s eye glimpse of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “I’m losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight,” Swift could be heard saying over the stadium’s speakers. “It’s because it’s true. This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done.”

“So, yeah that’s the version you get of me tonight,” she continued. “The version that’s completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne.”

While the video offered a stunning aerial view of the East Melbourne stadium, which can hold more than 100,000 people, the comments section appeared to be stumped by the lack of parking lots surrounding the venue.

“As an American, it’s wild to see such a large stadium not surrounded by never ending parking lots,” one TikToker commented.

“What gets me is there are no parking lots filled with cars near that stadium,” another said.

“Am I the only one thinking where the parking lot is??” a third user asked.

Many people took the opportunity to inform Americans that Melbourne Cricket Ground is accessible via the Jolimont and Richmond train stations, as well as several tram stops.

“I was wondering where the parking was, but then I noticed the rail right next to the stadium,” one person commented, while someone else pointed out: “Trains and trams run efficiently and in close proximity to the MCG. It all works perfectly. Although about 20-30 car parks are available as well.”

Another TikTok user noted that “there is some parking under the stadium” but it’s “much easier” to visit Melbourne Cricket Ground via public transportation. “If that was the US, the stadium would be surrounded by an asphalt desert of parking lots,” a separate person wrote.

Following Swift’s back-to-back shows in Melbourne, she took to Instagram to thank the thousands of fans who came out to see her perform. “Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last three nights??!” Swift captioned her post. "That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often.”

Sydney is the next stop on the “Anti-Hero” singer’s Australian tour, where she will perform a string of four shows at the Accor Stadium beginning 23 February.