Taylor Swift sends thoughtful gift to Kelly Clarkson after every re-recording

Kelly Clarkson has revealed a routine gift that she gets from Taylor Swift every time the singer releases a new album re-recording.

The singer and talk show host explained that, with the release of Swift’s album 1989 Taylor’s Version, she was sent a bouquet of flowers in addition to a cardigan. “You know what’s so funny? She just sent me flowers,” Clarkson said about Taylor to E! News.

“She’s so nice. She did. She was like: ‘Every time I release something - cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too.”

In August 2019, Swift revealed that she would be re-recording her first six studio albums in order to gain total control and ownership of her past work. She made the decision because, in 2019, her record label from 2006 to 2018, Big Machine Records, was sold to Scooter Braun.

Through ownership of the company, Braun had access to the master recording of every song from Swift’s first six albums, so any time someone wanted to license the song for a movie or television show, they would have to get Braun’s approval and pay him a fee.

One month before announcing that she would be re-recording her albums, Clarkson actually gave Swift the suggestion on X, formerly known as Twitter. “@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” her tweet dated 13 July 2019 read.

This ended up being exactly what Swift decided to do, as she has now re-recorded four of her albums.

“I love how kind she is though,” Kelly continued to praise Swift. “She’s a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it’s special to them. You know if they’re going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now.”

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer went on to praise Swift’s fans, who are known by the name Swifties, for how much they’ve continued to support her throughout the re-recording process.

“It’s so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it’s important,” Clarkson said. “She’s known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives and that’s her life. So, you should have the option of owning that.”

Despite her applauding the fan base, Clarkson had to defend herself to the Swifties last month when she said on her talk show that Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, had turned watching football into an episode of Real Housewives.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now. It’s like you’re watching Housewives,” she said. “They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like: ‘So what about the play?’ But they’re taking over!”

The Swifties took the comment personally, prompting Clarkson to release a public service announcement on Instagram on Saturday 21 October. “Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news…” her statement began.

“Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems like an appropriate request.”

She concluded: “Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”