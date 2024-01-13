Taylor Swift sports Kobe Bryant quote necklace during trip to recording studio

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift wore a necklace featuring a quote from the late Kobe Bryant while heading into the recording studio.

The 34-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer donned a necklace with a quote from basketball icon Kobe Bryant, which was reportedly from his wife Vanessa Bryant‘s 2022 capsule jewellery collection Mambacita x ZC that honoured the sports star’s legacy.

The necklace notably has a gold pendant engraved with the words “Be yourself” along with the late athlete’s full name beneath the quote.

The pendant is reportedly encrusted with diamonds that surround and highlight the motivational quote.

The jewellery piece in question is no longer available due to Vanessa’s collection being available only for a limited time to the public, it was sold for a month before being taken off the business’s website.

In 2022, Vanessa thanked fans for supporting the collection, writing over an image she used to announce the collection on Instagram. She wrote at the time, “The limited capsule will be available for one month and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.”

In the announcement, Vanessa wore another gold pendant necklace that featured her late husband’s quote, “Dedication makes dreams come true.”

Swift’s choice in jewellery on 11 January serves as a reminder that she still has her late friend Kobe still in her heart and continues to support his legacy since the tragic deaths of him and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore in 2020 at the ages of 41 and 13.

During her 1989 World Tour in 2015, the basketball icon and his daughter made an appearance together at Staples Center in Los Angeles, coming up on stage to join Swift.

In August 2023, the “Blank Space” singer memorably hugged Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Bianka, 7, in the middle of her performance of her song “22” off of her album Red.

According to a video posted by a fan and Pop Crave on X, formerly known as Twitter, the pop star was captured placing her black bowler “22” hat atop Bianka’s head before she kissed her cheek, hugged her, and then pointed to her once she got back up to sing,

The basketball legend’s daughter was attending Swift’s Eras tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles along with her mother and her big sister Natalia Bryant. Capri, 4, the couple’s youngest daughter, didn’t attend the concert. Vanessa captioned a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram, “We love you @taylorswift ❤️.”