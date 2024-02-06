Taylor Swift’s new album title is being turned into memes

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although Swifties are excited about the idea of a new Taylor Swift album planned to come out on 19 April, some are taking advantage of the fact that they can joke about its title.

At the Grammys on 4 February the singer accepted her award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, going on to shock viewers who were planning on Swift announcing the release date of one of her album re-recordings, Reputation, and instead announced an entirely new album called The Tortured Poets Department.

Some of the singer’s fans are beginning to speculate what the theme of the album could be, with many leaning towards Swift’s six-year relationship with her ex-finacé Joe Alwyn and others thinking there might be references to the “Karma” singer’s current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Other fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to joke about the title or who would be considered a member of the “Tortured Poets Department”. Many people showed images of Jo March from Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation with captions calling her a “founding member” of the department.

“Taylor Swift sat down, watched these back to back and went and created the tortured poets department just for them, it’s true,” another tweet read, showing a photo of Little Women and Dead Poets Society.

“Rip edgar allan poe you would’ve loved the tortured poets department,” a third tweet read.

Fellow contenders for members of the tortured poets department included the finer things club from The Office, Prince Henry from the book-turned-film Red, White & Royal Blue, Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, Conrad Fisher from The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You.

Swift ended using her Grammys speech to announce the new album, where she made award show history being the only artist to earn the Album of the Year award four times.

“Okay this is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number... if I’ve ever told you that,” she said. “I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans.”

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years.”

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage, thank you I love you.”

Also announcing the upcoming release on Instagram, Swift captioned the post with: “All’s fair in love and poetry.”

Now that the Grammys are over she will be performing on her world tour in Japan before making her way to the Super Bowl to watch Kelce play.

The Grammy winner has been able to show up to every Chiefs game during the last month of the regular football season, including the playoffs, because there was a break during the international leg of her Eras Tour. However, that tour is scheduled to start back up again on 7 February, when she will be performing in Tokyo, Japan, until 10 February.

The Embassy of Japan has issued a statement regarding her travel plans, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm she will be able to make the trip.