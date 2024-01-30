Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many Swifties and non-Swifties alike are wondering how Taylor Swift achieves the perfect red lip.

The exact shade of red the 34-year-old “Anti-Hero” pop star wears was revealed by famed makeup artist Pat McGrath. McGrath shared with her Instagram followers that Swift wears the Legendary Wear Lipstick in a shade Elson 4 from her beauty brand, Pat McGrath Labs. Swift has worn McGrath’s long-lasting lipstick while walking the red carpet, performing in music videos, and more.

The makeup artist also collaborated with Swift in big ways as she rolled out her 10th studio album, Midnights. McGrath had a major cameo in Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video, and has done Swift’s makeup for a few of her red carpet events.

In honour of the album, McGrath reportedly released a complete Taylor-Made collection through Pat McGrath Labs that included a lip liner and red matte lipstick duo so that fans could accomplish Swift’s classic red lip. Originally a limited-edition release, the collaboration proved lucrative as Swiftie fanaticism reached an all-time-high throughout the Eras Tour. Some of the collection’s products have since been restocked.

Unfortunately, the exact shade Elson 4 is nearly impossible to find online as it is often sold out, but the Taylor-Made duo serves as an apt substitute. The duo set features the Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2, an almost perfect match for Elson 4 that’s hard to tell the difference even if you were to look at the two shades side-by-side.

Elson 2 also has the exact same weightless formula that makes it perfect to wear out all day and through the night.

Besides the lipstick, the set also comes with the Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in shade Structure, and combined with Elson 2, McGrath promises a look that screams “Midnight’s muse majorness.” The lip kit’s description says: “This must-have, Pat-curated kit provides everything you need for resplendent red lips.”

(Getty Images)

Separately, the lipstick and lip liner are sold at $68, but the kit goes for slightly less at $60. However, if you’re in dire need of more makeup products, Pat McGrath Labs has a full collection of “Taylor-Made” face and eye products to complete the look. There’s a ‘Taylor-Made’ Eye Kit complete with the FetishEyes Mascara and Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner duo that Swifties have theorised that the popstar wears on tour.

McGrath is one of the world’s most in-demand and popular makeup artists, with a roster of clients including Prada, Miu Miu, Christian Dior, and Balenciaga among others. Although the makeup artist primarily focuses her efforts on her makeup brand, she does step out of the lab for specific clients and events. Most recently, McGrath made jaws drop with her porcelain makeup for the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2024 artisanal couture show.