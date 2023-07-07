Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have been expressing their excitement over Taylor Swift resuming her annual Fourth of July party this year.

The 33-year-old singer took to her social media accounts on Friday to share photos from the occasion. “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies… See you tonight Kansas Cityyy,” she wrote, referring to her upcoming concerts in Missouri, as part of her US Eras Tour.

In the first picture of the photo series, Swift posed in her backyard with some of her close friends, including Selena Gomez and the three Haim sisters: Este, Danielle, and Alana. The second post showed polaroids of the girl group in a home’s kitchen and living room, with one snap showing Gomez and Swift posing with a red, white, and blue popsicle.

Swift concluded her post with a photo of herself in front of the ocean, as she posed in a blue and white, off-the-shoulder dress, a gold necklace, and her signature red lipstick.

On Twitter, fans expressed their excitement about Swift’s intimate gathering, as she’s previously thrown parties on Fourth of July featuring famous guests.

“IS THIS REAL???? THIS FEELS LIKE THE MID 2010S AGAIN,” one tweeted, while another quipped: “Taylor Swift had a fourth of July party. Nature is healing.”

“Sorry but I’ll never be over this Taylor,” a third wrote, while resharing one of the polaroids of Swift and Gomez.

Other people poked fun at how they wanted to be invited to one of Swift’s annual parties, which she’s previously hosted at her vacation home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

“Girls don’t want flowers, girls want to be invited to Taylor Swift’s fourth of july party,” one wrote.

“Another year, another missed invite to Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill 4th of July bash,” another fan joked. “Maybe next year.”

Swift has been known for her July 4th parties in Rhode Island since the early 2010s. Back in 2013, she first shared a photo of her festivities, featuring her then “touring family”.

In her personal blog at the time, shared viaE! News, she wrote: “This time around, my touring family joined me at the beach and I wanted to show you some of the pictures because you’re the reason we all get to be on tour together. You’ve seen us all in our show costumes on the Red Tour. Here’s what we all look like in RED, white, and blue.”

Since then, the “Speak Now” singer has invited different friends and celebrities to the annual party, including her ex-boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston. His appearance at the event in 2016, while with Swift on the beach, instantly went viral, as he was wearing an “I Heart T.S.” shirt.

One year later, Hiddleston opened up about the party, with the actor explaining why he was wearing the top in the first place.

“The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” he told GQ in 2017. “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this’… And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Along with Hiddleston, Gomez, and the Haim sisters, celebrities who’ve attended one of at Swift’s July 4th parties includes Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Ruby Rose.