Greatness recognizes greatness, with Taylor Swift responding to gymnastics legend Simone Biles using her song “...Ready For It?” in her floor routine during the US Olympic trials.

The “Down Bad” singer reposted video of Bile’s incredible floor routine from night two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, and wrote on X: “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho.”

The pop star was reacting to a video of the routine posted by the NBC Olympics & Paralympics account in which Biles performed the triple-double — also known as the “hardest tumbling pass in the world” — as the song from the singer’s 2017 album Reputation played.

Many of Swift’s fans were also excited that Biles used the song for her floor routine.

“Song is clearly ‘ready for it?’ and we still weren’t,” someone praised the seven-time Olympic medalist.

“Simone Biles starting her floor routine with Taylor Swift is everything,” one fan gushed on X, while another said, “A Simone Biles and Taylor Swift crossover just makes sense.”

With two days of trials remaining for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles leads the field on Sunday with a score of 58.900 with Jordan Chiles in second place at 56.400, and Suni Lee holding on to third with 56.025.

open image in gallery Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday, June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis ( AP )

After her first event - the uneven bars - Biles was in second place. But it was her two favorite events of floor and vault that sent her points soaring to first place and the crowds screaming.

For her second floor routine, Biles collaborated with French dancer, Gregory Milan, to choreograph her routine, according to NBC.

Her Friday night performance positioned her for a strong run to qualify for the 2024 team the US plans to send to Paris to compete in this year’s Olympic Games. During each Olympics trial, the top-scoring gymnast automatically makes the team that the United States will send to Paris, with four more selected by a committee after the trials end.

Biles famously pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health reasons at the time, but her performance at the US Olympic trials signals that she’s back and better than ever.