Taylor Swift has decided to help out a friend as she has reportedly allowed Sophie Turner and her two daughters to use her apartment in New York City for the time being.

Both Swift and Turner have been seen together going out to dinners in New York City, but she has taken their friendship a step further and now handed over the keys to her downtown apartment while Turner is dealing with a custody battle and divorce proceedings with estranged husband Joe Jonas,Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, the singer keeps an apartment in Tribeca as an investment property and Turner will be using it as a temporary home.

Turner has been spotted settling into her new living space and checking out the local restaurants. On Wednesday 27 September, Turner was seen again leaving the apartment with her two daughters, Willa who is three years old along with her 14-month-old daughter.

A folded-up travel crib and two large suitcases were also seen being taken out of the building and put into an awaiting vehicle. Turner helped the little ones get buckled into the SUV before waving goodbye and heading back into the abode.

Last week, the Game of Thrones star sued Jonas to return their two children to the UK, which Jonas denied. In a statement to The Independent, a representative for the Jonas Brothers singer said: “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup. Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK.

“She demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

As of now, the couple has temporarily agreed to keep their daughters in New York, according to documents filed on Monday 25 September in New York. They have to keep their children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Although the two have temporarily agreed on where their children will stay, they have not agreed on where to hold their divorce proceedings. Jonas is aiming for their case to be heard in the US while Turner wants the case to take place in England, where she wants her two daughters to live, Page Six reported.

A hearing took place in Miami on Wednesday 27 September, with the court deciding that it wouldn’t make a final decision on parenting until Turner’s lawsuit in New York, which she filed last week claiming Jonas refused to give back their kids’ passports, has made its definitive ruling as to whether the case should be heard in the UK or Florida.

The judge in Florida said a hearing would be held on 11 December regarding Turner’s request for the case’s dismissal, regardless of the New York case.

Jonas and Turner formally announced their divorce when they issued a joint statement on 6 September, telling fans that they have “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read the statement, which was posted to their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”