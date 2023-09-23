Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift have gone out to dinner in New York City once again amid Turner’s divorce and custody battle with Joe Jonas.

After they dined together at Via Carota on Tuesday, the pair painted the town red on Thursday. This time, they met up with Turner’s longtime best friend Ellie Johnson, Elvis actor Olivia DeJonge, and Swift’s friend Ashley Avignone at the city’s Barrière Fouquet Hotel, a luxury hotel in the city’s Tribeca neighbourhood.

The Game of Thrones star was seen exiting the hotel donning a white tee over a gray dress paired with a colourful Louis Vuitton handbag. Swift was spotted leaving the building wearing an off-the-shoulder black top and khaki pants accessorised with black heels and a small black purse.

Over a decade ago, Swift famously dated Turner’s estranged husband Joe Jonas before he reportedly broke up with her on a phone call. Despite Swift being Jonas’ ex, Turner and the “Cruel Summer” singer have been friends for years.

The first time they appeared with each other publicly was when they did a joint interview together on The Graham Norton Show in 2019. Swift was there to promote her Lover album, while Turner had been there with her Dark Phoenix cast members James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Fassbender to promote their movie.

At the time, Swift took to Instagram, gushing about the “sweet” cast. When asked about Swift’s “fangirling” on the red carpet, Turner told Extra: “She’s a really sweet girl. We’ve met a couple of times before. We’re friends. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me. I fangirl over her.”

On Swift’s re-release of Fearless, she added a song previously cut from the album Mr Perfectly Fine, and Turner seemingly confirmed that the song was about her husband when she posted a screenshot of the song to her Instagram Story, writing: “It’s not NOT a bop.” Swift cheekily replied, “Forever bending the knee to the [Queen] of the North,” a reference to Turner’s Game of Thrones character.

For another one of Swift’s album re-releases, this time being Red, Turner was one of many friends who received a Red-themed care package. The pair have consistently supported each other, with Turner being among some of Swift’s famous pals supporting her during her 2021 SNL performance.

Turner and Swift’s latest girls’ night out comes after the duo were photographed arm-in-arm heading into Temple Bar on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Turner had filed a lawsuit against Jonas for the alleged wrongful retention of their two children: Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old daughter.

Fans are over the moon seeing Swift support Turner during this trying time, with some calling it “unbelievably iconic”.

“Sophie Turner staying quiet and classy throughout this whole thing and then going out for margs with Taylor Swift + dropping a lawsuit within 48 hours is the real queen’s gambit,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.