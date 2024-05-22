Taylor Swift pauses Eras Tour show after unexpected wardrobe mic malfunction

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift had a style slip on stage during night three of her Eras Tour in Stockholm.

On May 20, the “Midnights” performer unwrapped her blue gown amid the acoustic section. Footage posted online showed Swift inside Sweden’s Friends Arena, fidgeting with the tapped mic pack in the back of her. With her guitar in hand, the 34-year-old asked the mass crowd to “give her a second”.

“Talk amongst yourselves,” she quipped before moving to her piano bench. The “Fifteen” vocalist set her guitar down and unraveled the tie of her high-low dress to reveal a shimmery set underneath. She donned high-waisted black underwear bottoms and a gold bra top – the costume she wore during the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” performance prior to the surprise song portion of the show.

Swift messed with her mic for a bit before a backstage crew member ran out to assist her. The two quickly fixed and reattached the sound pack. In front of her fans, the songstress did a little happy dance and tied her dress back together. The stadium roared as Swift sat at the piano to continue with the show.

Commenters offered sweet messages to the music icon, praising her poise and grace.

“Even when there’s a malfunction she’s adorable,” a supporter wrote on TikTok, while another agreed: “Most performers would stand there waiting for tech to show up. She attempted to fix it on her own. She’s such a pro!”

A third added: “And that’s the realest you will get from a professional artist.”

After her final Stockholm performance, Swift took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the last three nights spent in Sweden.

“Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all three nights,” the “Anti-hero” artist wrote. “Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden - but it won’t be our last…”

Taylor Swift’s wardrobe malfunction during night three in Stockholm, Sweden ( @explorer.paris on TikTok )

Swift first embarked on the Europe leg of her Eras Tour on May 9, beginning with a four-night stint in Paris.

With time off between her show dates, the Grammy winner explored the wonders of Lake Como, Italy, with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The pair were spotted on a picture-esque boat ride through the rolling mountains and enjoying a private dinner in front of a grand castle.

Now, the two are reportedly headed to Monaco for the Grand Prix. According to The Sun, a source close to the NFL tight end disclosed his plan to meet Swift in Portugal for her Friday and Saturday shows before they travel together to the May 26 event.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, will supposedly be joining the sought-after pair with his wife, Brittany.

“Travis and Patrick are minority owners on Alpine F1, and they have been wanting to go to that glamorous Monaco Grand Prix for a while now,” the source told The Sun.

“They decided to take their ladies there, as they want to share this experience with them, to be there for one of the most exciting and chic sports events in the world,” they added.