Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift the ‘best thing possible’ after Australia trip

Travis Kelce has called Taylor Swift the “best thing possible” after visiting her in Australia.

In the most recent episode of his podcast New Heights, the 34-year-old NFL player told his co-host and older brother Jason Kelce all about his most recent adventure down under. On 23 February, Travis took a trip to visit his pop star girlfriend as she performed in Sydney for the Australian leg of her world tour. Jason asked about his trip, saying: “Trav what the hell is your life right now?”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied: “Lotta false media being tossed out there, but I’ll tell you what wasn’t false: when I landed in Australia and seeing all the cameras.”

The power couple were spotted sightseeing at the Sydney Zoo, and in footage obtained by Australia’s Channel 9 News, they could be seen holding hands as they were given a private tour of the park. Throughout their date, they hand-fed some of the kangaroos and met some koalas as well. They were reportedly joined by some of the singer’s backup dancers. Travis noted that throughout their entire zoo date, they were being followed by paparazzi in helicopters.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around,” he revealed. “They helicoptered us. Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible.”

Besides the paparazzi capturing their every move from afar, Travis said that he had a great time with the “Cruel Summer” singer checking out all of the wildlife.

“I saw a tiger sitting up in a tree house, that shit was f***ing sweet, I ain’t gonna lie,” Travis recalled. “Saw a lion close up. Dude, that...when you hear that, ‘cause Taylor taking the picture [roar sounds], you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Let alone one, you see three of them like run down from their rock, their perch, knowing they’re about to get fed. You see how fast and agile that thing is, dude it’s over. It’s over. You can tell one was like the big bad, I was like d***. That’s a bad man right there.”

He added: “It was fun. That was a fun one. And then we got to enjoy the Taylor Swift show.”

The show that night was delayed due to rain and a nearby lightning strike, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, a little lightning couldn’t stop the “Karma” singer from taking the stage, performing to a record 81,000 concertgoers.

Swift gave her beau sweet shoutouts throughout the night, including using a line in her song “Karma” that she dedicated to Travis when he attended one of her concerts in Argentina. She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” At one point, she also pointed to him and sang the lyrics “That’s my man” while performing her song “Willow” from her 2020 album, folklore.