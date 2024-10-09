ESPN analyst claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘might actually be engaged’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Troy Aikman has dropped a major Taylor Swift Easter egg, suggesting that the Grammy winner and Travis Kelce might already be engaged.

During the October 9 episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, the ESPN analyst shared what he allegedly heard about the A-list couple. According to the 57-year-old NFL legend, a source close to the pair reached out to him, disclosing intimate details that suggested their relationship status may have evolved.

“Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged,” Aikman claimed.

On October 7, Aikman identified Swift as Kelce’s “missus” in his weekly football coverage. The Eras Tour frontwoman was spotted inside Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, cheering on her beau as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints 26 to 13.

After Kelce swiftly and successfully carried out a play, the cameras diverted to a very pleased Swift, who was seen cheering alongside her dad, Scott Swift.

open image in gallery Troy Aikman was told Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘might be engaged’ after calling Swift Kelce’s ‘missus’ ( Getty )

“The missus likes it,” Aikman proclaimed during the broadcast, according to a clip shared on social media. His co-host, Joe Buck, quickly corrected him by noting the couple hadn’t tied the knot.

“Oh, I know. I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that,” Aikman told Buck.

At the time, Aikman hadn’t received the call from the alleged insider. Still, the former Dallas Cowboys player credits himself for unknowingly breaking a story.

“So, I might’ve actually broken a story,” Aikman noted during the Pardon My Take podcast, adding that his on-air comment shouldn’t have received as much attention as it did.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since summer 2023. The pop artist was first spotted at one of the athlete’s Kansas City games on September 24, 2023.

Last season, Swift consistently showed up to support Kelce at his games, bringing her entourage along for many of his matches. The “22” singer was joined by Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Keleigh Teller, and Ice Spice throughout the 2023-2024 season, which saw the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

The Independent has contacted Swift and Kelce’s representatives for comment.