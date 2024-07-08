Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Travis Kelce was seen getting emotional when his girlfriend Taylor Swift sang a mashup of her songs at her latest Eras Tour concert.

On Saturday July 6, the Grammy Award winner was performing in Amsterdam when she surprised her fans by singing “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” from her self-titled 2006 debut album.

Swift then transitioned from that song into “So High School” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and “Everything Has Changed” from her 2012 album, Red.

At one point during the performance Swift was in the middle of singing the lyrics “Cause all I know is we said hello / And your eyes look like coming home / All I know is a simple name / And everything has changed,” when someone in the audience filmed Kelce.

The NFL star was watching his girlfriend intently and appeared to wipe away tears from his eyes.

His Kansas City Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also at the show with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who was then seen walking over to Kelce, appearing to check he was okay.

Towards the end of the mashup Swift gave another nod to her relationship as she sang the lyrics: “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89 / I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my.”

The number 87 is Kelce’s football jersey number, while Swift was born in 1989 which is also the name of one of her albums.

Following her performance many of her fans took to X to express how much they loved Kelce’s reaction.

open image in gallery Fans gush at Travis Kelce crying over Taylor Swift’s song mashup ( TikTok/@belle_tayvisnation/@gossiptay )

“Travis kelce crying while taylor swift plays everything has changed as surprise song. i’m never getting over this,” one post on the platform read.

“Taylor finally found someone on the same tune and intensity as her…” another post on X praised the couple. “Travis simply started crying during the surprise songs she sang for him, Brittany had to go and check if he was okay.”

“Travis Kelce can’t keep his eyes off of Taylor Swift as she does the Surprise Song mashups Amsterdam N3. He is totally mesmerized by her,” a third tweet read.

Recently the football player revealed it had been his idea to appear on stage during her June 23 performance at Wembley Stadium in London, though he said he had been afraid of dropping her when he picked her up and carried her across the stage during her song “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

“I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage. [I kept telling myself], ‘Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby,’” he told his brother Jason Kelce on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, adding that he also was willing himself not to “f*** this up.”

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he said, about the possibility of being involved in one of her shows. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.’”

According to the NFL star, Swift originally thought he was joking, before she asked him: “‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’”

Travis admitted that he was very quick to agree to the idea, noting how familiar he is with the show because he’s seen it so many times. “I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,’” he said.