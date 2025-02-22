Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship ‘felt different’ says star’s brother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Kelce has opened up about his brother Travis’ early thoughts about Taylor Swift as the couple first started dating.

Rumours first swirled that the pair were romantically linked after the 35-year-old pop star attended a handful of Kelce’s football games. The Kansas City Chiefs athlete, 35, had expressed his admiration for the singer publicly before they started dating.

A failed attempt at handing her a friendship bracelet with his number on it eventually led to the couple going out together. In December 2023, the “Trouble” singer confirmed they were dating.

“I remember just being like, ‘Are you kidding me? Like you're going you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you,” Jason said on The Steam Room podcast about the early stages of the relationship.

“I think this felt different,” he said. “What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her.”

He continued: “You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go. I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions.”

Speaking about Travis’ life before he met Swift, he shared: “He was like Peter Pan, the lost boys. I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you. That’s a good thing.”

( Getty Images )

The football player has batted off questions about whether he will propose, during a press conference earlier this month.

When a reporter asked him if he planned on getting engaged during the Super Bowl, Kelce replied: “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

When asked specifically if he had planned to give Swift a ring when the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl he changed the subject again.

“A Super Bowl ring? Next question,” he responded.

However, Kelce did share how the “All Too Well” singer’s work ethic and success keeps him motivated on the field.

“I better hold up my end of the bargain,” he said. “If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”