While people believe Taylor Swift’s attendance at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday just about confirmed their rumoured romance, internet sleuths think the “Anti-Hero” singer dropped a huge hint the two were more than just friends a while ago.

After TMZ sources alleged Swift, 33, and Kelce, 33 had hung out together “several times” over the past couple of months on 25 September, “Swifties” immediately went sniffing around for any clues the music icon may have left them.

Fans went looking at the Grammy winner’s TikTok and found a video from July that could be evidence she and the NFL tight end had been seeing each other at that point. In the 28 July post, Swift could be seen riding around backstage on a golf cart with celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and supermodel and friend Gigi Hadid.

Behind them, the “Enchanted” singer’s father, Scott, glided on a segway as the three laughed ahead. “My dad’s on his segway s**t again,” her caption read. But, with over 29.6 million views, some weren’t focused on what was going on behind Swift. Instead, eagle-eyed individuals noticed what the pop country star was wearing.

Underneath her thick, dark-washed button-up, a mustard coloured T-shirt with a maroon neckline peaked through. Immediately, fans suggested her shirt looked to be the $35 Nike Kansas City Chiefs Womens Gold High Hip Short Sleeve T-Shirt.

“Sweet Chiefs shirt,” one fan commented, while another wrote: “The red and yellow Chiefs shirt.”

“I’m back just to point out the Chiefs shirt under her jacket,” someone else added.

Swift has yet to confirm the shirt is what fans assume it to be. However, if it is a Kansas City Chiefs shirt, she wasn’t wearing it because her tour was stopped there at the time. The Eras Tour Missouri shows took place earlier that month – on 7 and 8 July.

As eager individuals wait on Swift’s word that they’re right, fans are holding on to a recent account from source who says Kelce is the exact man she’s looking for.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said: “Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values.”

“She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them,” they continued. “Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities.”

When Swift performed at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce’s home turf, the professional athlete was cheering her on in the crowd. He later admitted he’d attempted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet, but ultimately failed.

Kelce later revealed on The Pat McAfee Show he’d invited Swift to come watch him play at the arena. And his plea seemed to work because Swift was spotted in the Kelce family suite, cheering with his mother Donna, at the Chiefs home game on Sunday when they beat the Chicago Bears.

Kelce has since shared his appreciation for Swift’s public display of support, with the football star telling his brother Jason that he thought it was “awesome” the singer showed up.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light.”